Selling Sunset’s Heather And Tarek El Moussa Are Expecting A Baby. Why She Says She Was In ‘Shock’ To Learn The News

By Lauren Vanderveen
 4 days ago
(Image credit: People YouTube)

After two years of dating, Heather Rae Young of Selling Sunset fame and HGTV's Tarek El Moussa tied the knot in a lavish ceremony back in October of 2022. But after the wedding bells died down, the biological clocks seemingly started ticking. Young has been very candid in the intervening first few months of the marriage about their complicated journey toward trying to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF). Well, their efforts were apparently not in vain, because the couple announced that they're finally pregnant with their first baby together. And the future momma explains why she was initially in "shock" to learn the news.

The last update fans heard about came in late April, when the Netflix reality star said she was "not ready" to carry a child to full term, at least physically speaking. However, as the old saying goes, "Life, uh, finds a way." Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa confirmed to People that the pregnancy came about (so to speak) while they were still in the process of doing those IVF treatments, with an official embryo transfer slated for next fall. Young said:

It was a huge shock. We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this.

As for Tarek El Moussa, whose longtime series Flip or Flop ended after a 10-season run earlier this year, he’s “excited” over the news as well. He already shares a son and daughter with ex Christina Haack (now Hall), and he told the outlet that another child on the way is “just icing on the cake.” His new wife added to the outlet that he’s such a “good dad” to his older kids, which is one of the reasons she changed her original plans to not have kids at all.

Funnily enough, the couple dished that Tarek El Moussa had a “weird feeling” that Heather was pregnant prior to taking a test. Initially, the results came back “undetected,” but three tests later, and the rest is history. (Or, at least, soon-to-be very messy if the diapers have anything to say about it.) The 34-year-old real estate agent opted to unveil the positive test to her husband in a confetti-filled gift box with a baby onesie. She reflected back on that moment, saying,

I swear, it was 30 seconds of him trying to put it together. I started tearing up because it was such a moment of excitement and relief. He was so happy. We hugged and embraced each other and kissed.

Even though it wasn’t necessarily a long road for Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa to get pregnant, it was still a bumpy one. At first, they got some not-so-ideal news regarding the number of healthy follicles they had for an embryo transfer. Nevertheless, things eventually took an exciting turn in January when the couple updated fans that they had five good embryos ready for genetic testing. It was at that time that the longtime Selling Sunset castmate said that they were indeed going to try things the natural way for a few months, and if nothing happened, then they would consider implanting one of what she called her “little El Moussas.”

Alas, all’s well that ends well because Lil Baby El is on the way. They tested for the baby’s gender, but we (and they) won’t know more on that until their gender reveal party in a few weeks’ time. Apparently, Tarek thinks it’s a girl. Meanwhile, Heather dropped hints that she’s now hoping for a “little mini Heather.” So, we’ll see if the El Moussas’ clairvoyant powers continue to be so potent… See the baby bump here:

Congratulations to the future mom and dad! Catch the parents in their other major endeavor together, also coming in 2023 – a new HGTV docuseries called The Flipping El Moussas about their personal and professional lives. And, of course, there’s still future Selling Sunset seasons on the horizon where we’ll surely see them as well, so stay up to date on the 2022 Netflix TV schedule.

Cinemablend

Cinemablend

