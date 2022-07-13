ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Hopkins Becomes Part of Women's Football Team Ownership Group

By Ryan Sanudo
 4 days ago

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is now a proud owner of a women's football team in Houston, where he played his first seven seasons in the NFL.

Hopkins, who is suspended for six games to start the upcoming season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, announced Tuesday on social media that he's part owner of a four-person ownership group that bought the Women's National Football Conference's Houston franchise.

The WNFC was founded in 2018. According to the league's website, the WNFC discontinued the Houston Heat.

Hopkins, along with former WNFC players Kesha Smith, Kyle Jamerson and Teryni Dashi, is a part of the ownership group.

The five-time Pro Bowler posted a photo of the ownership group.

"Thankful to be an owner and part of WNFC football, new team coming to Houston," Hopkins wrote on Instagram.

The amateur, full-contact league is in 17 U.S markets including the Phoenix Prowlers. Inclusion and diversity are strides of what the startup sports league stands for.

Houston's new team name has not been revealed. The league's season runs from early April through its IX Cup Championship, which takes place in late June. The "IX" honors the Title IX law for women's sports.

“It is such a great honor and privilege to have the opportunity to join the WNFC and give women’s football in Houston a fresh start," the ownership group said in a news release.

"We are excited about what the future holds for this new team. With collective efforts, we truly have the vision, drive, will, and desire it takes to build an amazing franchise and new home for the great athletes in the WNFC! There is no time like the present!”

Hopkins and his ownership will take control of Texas' second team. The Texas Elite Spartans are currently the 2022 defending champions of the WNFC.

