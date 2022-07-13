ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 4: Kayvan Novak & Harvey Guillén on the Evolving Nandor and Guillermo Dynamic

By Christina Radish
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the FX comedy series What We Do in the Shadows sees vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), as well as their human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), return to Staten Island only to find their mansion on the verge...

collider.com

Related
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Sam Neill Shares Behind the Scenes Image of "Odin" and "Hela"

Taika Waititi likes parody, and it is quite apparent in his work! After recreating Loki’s infamous death scene from Thor: The Dark World in Thor: Ragnarok fans were in for another treat during the latest Thor: Love and Thunder. In the latest installment, Waititi recreated the moment when Hela shatters Thor’s beloved Mjolnir to pieces with various actors reprising their in-universe faux roles: Sam Neill as Odin, Luke Hemsworth as Thor, Matt Damon as Loki joined by Melissa McCarthy as Hela.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Where the Crawdads Sing': Is the Daisy Edgar-Jones Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

The murder-mystery Where the Crawdads Sing is set to hit theaters this summer, and fans of the book the film is based on are eagerly awaiting getting to see this story brought to life on the big screen. Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) stars as Catherine "Kya" Clark, a young girl who grew up alone in the marshes of North Carolina after being abandoned by her family. Kya teaches herself to survive and makes a home for herself amongst the creatures of the marsh. The people in the nearby town of Barkley Cove shun Kya due to her wild upbringing and nickname her “The Marsh Girl”.
MOVIES
Collider

Why ‘What We Do in The Shadows’ Deserves to Win the Emmy For Best Comedy

The recent Emmy nominations for Best Comedy show a crowded field. Last year’s winner, Ted Lasso, is there. So is the comedy that took the trophy home in 2018, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The dependable Curb Your Enthusiasm is nominated as always. Barry, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building are all worthy as well, but among these contenders, the overlooked What We Do in the Shadows is arguably the best of the bunch. Nominated once before in 2020 (Schitt’s Creek ruled the TV comedy world that year), the series has constantly been one of the funniest and wackiest shows out there. It’s time for it to be rewarded.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Rosie Perez Joins 'Your Honor' Season 2 as Assistant U.S. Attorney

The cast of the Showtime legal drama Your Honor is getting a little bigger. Rosie Perez (Now and Then) has signed on to join the show's second season, according to Deadline. The Oscar-nominated actor will play a character named Olivia Delmont, a "charismatic" assistant U.S. Attorney who works with a reluctant asset in an effort to bring down a New Orleans crime ring. In addition to Perez's casting, it was revealed that Andrene Ward-Hammond (Manifest) has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming season. Hammond had a recurring role in the first season, playing a character named Big Mo.
TV SERIES
Person
Harvey Guillén
Person
Kayvan Novak
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Natasia Demetriou
Person
Jemaine Clement
Person
Matt Berry
Collider

Teen Comedy-Drama 'Reservation Dogs' Should've Gotten an Emmy Nod

With worthy hit shows like Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple +) and White Lotus (HBO) dominating this year's Emmy Awards, it's no surprise that other productions — with more niche followings — were snubbed. Hulu's acclaimed teen comedy-drama Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, and featuring an all-Indigenous writers' room, unfortunately suffered this fate. The series, chronicling the highs and lows of teenaged life on an Oklahoma Indian reservation, features tough-but-vulnerable charactors like Elora (Devery Jacobs), the most clear-eyed member of the friend group but also the most idealistic; Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), a devoted son who yearns for his deadbeat father's return; Cheese (Lane Factor), a mature but willing accomplice to the group's plans; and Willie Jack (Pauline Alexis), who is haunted by the suicide of her young cousin, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). In its sensitive handling of topics like generational poverty, governmental neglect, and teen suicide, Reservation Dogs is a cut above ordinary teen dramas.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Physical' Season 2: Rory Scovel on Danny's Journey and Working With Rose Byrne

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of Physical.]. From show creator Annie Weisman, Season 2 of the Apple TV+ original series Physical has ramped things up, now that Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) is focused on building her business into a fitness empire and turning herself into a brand, with the help of her husband Danny (Rory Scovel) and friend Greta (Dierdre Friel). However, Sheila is finding that she has a bit of competition when it comes to world fitness domination, and she has to decide just how far she’s willing to go for success.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Bear' Shows That Short-Episode Dramas Can Work

Before streaming took over the world of television, 20-30 minute TV episodes were reserved for sitcoms; dramas were almost always longer. Nowadays, episodes of any show are free to be virtually any length. The FX on Hulu drama, The Bear, is gaining many accolades — from a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes to a newly minted second season renewal. One thing that makes this series stand out is its unusual, captivating pace. And, one thing that makes this pace works so well is its surprisingly short episodes. In its unique success, The Bear makes the argument that shorter episodes of television ought to be here to stay.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Ms. Marvel' Shows That Kamala's True Power Is Her Connection to Friends and Family

The debut season of Ms. Marvel wrapped up its run July 13, and the finale has launched a major discussion about what the future holds for Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Whether it's the revelation that Kamala is now a mutant or the post-credits scene that sets up a tantalizing intro into The Marvels, fans have had a lot to say about the finale. But one major element that's gone undiscussed is how it perfectly underlines how important Kamala's family and friends are to her — whether she's in or out of costume. In fact, the entire series places a major focus on these bonds.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Great Black and White Movies of The 21st Century

We often think of black and white films as an archaic style that we no longer have a need for. After all, why would we bother when every film could be filled to the brim with vibrant colors?. As it turns out, there are many great ways to utilize black...
MOVIES
Collider

'Dr. Death' Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Peacock's critically acclaimed anthology series Dr. Death is coming back for seconds. The streamer announced that its true-crime show, based on the Wondery podcast, will return for a second season. Where Season 1 focused on Dr. Christopher Duntsch (portrayed by Joshua Jackson), Season 2 will take on a new subject: surgeon Paolo Macchiarini. Dr. Death marks the seventh show to earn second season renewals from Peacock, following shows such as Bel-Air, Rutherford Falls, Girls5eva, and more.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Declares His Love for Byler and the LGBTQ+ Community

Where there are living, breathing characters there are ships, and where there are ships there are heroes like critically acclaimed SAG-nominee Brett Gelman to officially stan — with consent — your faves. After the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, and after actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay, Byler has been making the social media circuit. On July 17, comedian and absolute legend, Gelman posted an official stance on his personal Twitter, declaring his advocacy of both the LGBTQ+ community and Byler, but with a very important caveat.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘The Gray Man’: Russo Brothers Break Down the Massive Prague Action Set Piece From Inception to Screen

With The Gray Man now playing in select movie theaters and streaming on Netflix starting July 22, I recently spoke to Joe and Anthony Russo about making the action thriller. Since we already did a longer interview with the Russo brothers where they talked about why it’s taken so long to get Mark Greaney’s novel to movie screens, casting Ryan Gosling, the incredible challenge of making a movie with nine action sequences, and why they cast Dhanush, I decided in this interview to have them break down filming the massive Prague action set sequence in the third act of the film.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

7 Best New Movies on Hulu in July 2022

Blurring fiction with reality, or, maybe better said, reality with extremes of itself, these seven films new to Hulu this month offer an intellectual take, albeit often with comedic elements to pillow the philosophical blow, on what humanity risks when their hearts, loved ones, and reasons for existing are on the line. Which world is better to live in: the world where you stay firmly where you are and see through its pains and gloriousness, or the world you challenge yourself to get to, so you forage new planes of experience and ways of consideration?
MOVIES
Collider

'Ms. Marvel': Unanswered Questions We Have After Season 1

Editor's Note: The following contains Ms. Marvel spoilers.Regardless of how you feel about the Ms. Marvel series, you can’t deny that the series finale left fans with a lot of questions. The series revolved around Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teenager from New Jersey who finds superpowers through a family artifact that allows her to harness “hard light” from a parallel dimension. Here are the questions we were left wondering about in the series finale.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why 'The Amusement Park' Is George A. Romero’s Most Disturbing Movie

Although The Amusement Park is not the first movie that comes to mind when George A. Romero’s name is mentioned, it is an unnerving piece of work, which transports audiences to a nightmarish dystopian world. Originally intended as an educational film about elder abuse and neglect, Romero directed and edited the project, and approached it with a dark edginess which propelled it closer to the horror genre he was so accustomed to. As a result, the film had a turbulent journey before being released. It was filmed in just three days in 1973, but it was shelved for fears of it being too dark for a movie made for educational purposes. In 1975, it premiered at some film festivals before it was thought to be lost. Then, in 2017, it was miraculously rediscovered and screened at some more festivals in 2018, but it reached a wider audience when it was made available to stream on Shudder in 2021. Sadly, Romero passed away in 2017 and never got to see the critical acclaim the movie received upon its re-release.
MOVIES
Collider

'Riverdale' Showrunner Calls Season 7 "Totally Surprising" and "Completely Inevitable"

The chaotic and often meme'd young adult drama series Riverdale is nearing the end of its sixth season on The CW. What once began as a gritty twist on the classic Archie Comics, with the murder of Jason Blossom shaking the small retro town to its core has, in recent seasons, become something far wilder than anyone could have ever imagined — including series creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. In a recent interview with Collider's own Christina Radish on his new upcoming reboot series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Aguirre-Sacasa spoke about the unexpected twists and turns that Riverdale has taken over the five years it's been on the air. He also teased a little bit about the direction that they're headed for the seventh and final season.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Black Phone' and 9 Other Great Horror Movies from Blumhouse Productions

Founded by Jason Blum and Amy Israel in 2000, Blumhouse Productions (which was Blum Israel Productions until 2002) has built up a diverse filmography. Defined by its willingness to give directors creative freedom and make the most of its relatively small budgets, Blumhouse Productions has garnered critical acclaim and international renown with such films as Whiplash and BlacKkKlansman, however, the production house has always had a deep-rooted connection with horror movies.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Thinks Eddie and Chrissy Would Have Been "Lovely" Together

In a perfect world, Season 4 of Stranger Things would have seen Hellfire Club President Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) graduate before gracing Madison Square Garden with his band Corroded Coffin. He'd do all of this, according to some fans, with Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) at his side, cheering him on from the front row. Regrettably, fans know that this is far from the star-crossed fates of these two beloved characters, but sometimes we have to ask ourselves: what if?
TV SERIES
Collider

'Barbie': Hari Nef Shares Behind the Scenes Image

Hari Nef has wrapped on Barbie, the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie all about our favorite Mattel toy. While we don't know much about Nef's role in the movie as of yet, we do get to see her with star Margot Robbie, Gerwig, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Ana Cruz Kayne (who also posted about her wrap as well), Sharon Rooney, and Emma Mackey. The crew looks happy and excited to all be together, and it does a great job of exciting us for what is to come with the movie. Right now, we don't know much but there are some rumors that specifically tie to Nef's character that do make for an interesting look into where Barbie could take us.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’: Is the Animated Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is the next best martial arts comedy movie you’ll ever see, or at least that’s what we are hoping. The animated comedy film follows the story of a down-on-his-luck dog who wants to become a samurai to protect himself from bullies. But as it turns out, he’ll have to save an entire village of cats from a villainous feline first. Yes, it does sound a little uncharacteristic of dogs to become protectors of cats, but as they say, these are times of great change. So, get ready for an action-packed adventure with paws, claws, and everything in between.
MOVIES

