CO drivers face lane closures in Glenwood Canyon

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

The eastbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14, so crews can remove a semi that crashed last week. The closures will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers will be directed on the DeBeque cutoff to get around the closure. Westbound drivers will not be affected.

Crews removed a crashed semi-truck from I-70. CSP Eagle

The crash happened Thursday at mile marker 130, about three miles west of Dotsero, just outside the canyon.

It took more than an hour to extricate the driver, a 38-year-old male from California. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Crews had to empty the tractor's saddle tanks, the side-mounted fuel tanks, before tipping the truck up right. Colorado State Patrol doesn't know what load the semi was carrying, only that it was light or no load.

CDOT

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

