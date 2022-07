Doctor Death will be back for more house calls. Peacock announced the second season renewal of the medical true crime anthology series. Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, Season 2 will tell the story of Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, whose surgical successes earned him the nickname “Miracle Man.” As investigative journalist Benita Alexander digs deeper into Macchiarini’s story, the lines between the personal and professional become complicated. Alexander soon finds out how far the surgeon will go to protect his secrets, putting his reputation and career into question.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO