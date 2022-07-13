Xiaomi 12S Pro 120W smartphone has a 50MP main camera as a result of a Leica collaboration

Give your kids a timepiece they’ll love: the Blok 33 Swiss-made children’s watch. This wristwatch has all the bells and whistles a watch needs while boasting a style children will love. With a unique visual time management system, it has a proprietary rotating bezel design. This breaks the bezel into 4 simple intervals, or bloks, and lets parents teach kids how to set 5-, 10-, 20- and 30-minute intervals. So it shows time in a visual way that’s easier for children to understand. With a 33 mm diameter, it uses the ETA Swiss Quartz movement. Additionally, it has a Sapphire Crystal lens and a screw-down crown that is waterproof to 100 meters. Furthermore, choose from 6 hues: Aqua/Teal, Jet Black / Sand, Fuchsia/Magenta, Yellow/Chartreuse, Navy / Swiss Red, and Monochrome. Not only that, but the infinitely adjustable strap also fastens with VELCRO and fits a range of ages and sizes.
Comments / 0