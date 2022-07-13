ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xiaomi 12S Pro 120W smartphone has a 50MP main camera as a result of a Leica collaboration

By Genevieve Healey
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take your best photos yet when you have the Xiaomi 12S Pro 120W smartphone. Created in collaboration with Leica, it boasts a Sony IMX707 50 MP wide-angle main camera for authentic Leica images. In fact, the Leica pro optical lens and native dual image quality give you incredible shots in all...

Q Acoustics M20 HD wireless music system has many inputs for gaming consoles, TVs, & more

Use the Q Acoustics M20 HD wireless music system for various media outlets including gaming consoles, TVs, CD players, portable music players, and turntables. This wireless music system provides powerful and immersive stereo sound for all types of content anywhere in the home. Moreover, the Q Acoustics M20 HD uses a 22 mm high-frequency driver to create a wide even dispersion of sound. Best of all, the internal Point to Point eliminates any distortion and provides precise stereo imaging. Furthermore, this music setup offers Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming of high-resolution audio up to 48 kHz. It also offers USB connectivity to a computer up to 192 kHz. Finally, it’s available in 3 colors—black, white, and walnut—to suit any home decor.
Splintered Lands deck-building card game is set in a post-apocalypse environment

Be a part of an alternate Earth 200 years into the future with the Splintered Lands deck-building card game. Suitable for ages 13+ and requiring 2 participants, Splintered Lands shows the importance of how your resources are everything. Moreover, you need to spend your Authority to gain power, attract skilled allies, and assert your influence. Authority represents the supplies and staffing necessary for you to have any influence over your new hostile environment. In fact, you need to spend Authority to acquire cards from the Dunes row. The game ends when one player loses all of their Authority. Finally, in this card game, you never how what opportunities lie ahead of you in the Dunes. So you have to commit resources before setting out.
The New York Times Wordle: The Party Game draws inspiration from the digital version

Beat the digital version of Wordle every day? Then you need The New York Times Wordle: The Party Game. Designed for anywhere from 2 to 4 players, this fun game draws its inspiration from the digital option. Best for ages 14 and up, it’s a fun game to play competitively with friends as you try and solve the Wordle. Rather than play once a day on your own, play over and over with friends! Simply take turns writing down a secret 5-letter word while the others try and guess it in the fewest tries. With dry-erase boards for guessing, this party game allows for unlimited play so you and friends or family can guess over and over. Moreover, you can play the classic version or choose from 3 variations: fast mode, timed mode, and team mode.
ONESONIC MXS-HD1 earbuds are ergonomically designed and are sweat- and splash-resistant

Wear the ONESONIC MXS-HD1 noise-canceling earbuds while you work out and run errands, as their ergonomic design and changeable silicone tips provide maximum comfort. This design prevents them from falling out of your ear, enabling you to focus on what matters most: listening to great music. These noise-canceling earbuds also boast an IPX4 water-resistant rating, which makes them perfect to wear in the gym. And wireless connectivity prevents any cords from holding you back. Moreover, the ONESONIC MXS-HD1 includes dual digital microphones with environmental noise suppression. This ensures crystal-clear calls and filters out background noise for transparent communication. Meanwhile, with up to a 20-hour battery life, they’re great to use every day. Finally, they’re compatible with Siri and Google Assistant for effortless music streaming.
Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 is great for minimalist, on-the-go carry of everyday gear

Small and lightweight, the Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 is available in a 3-, 6-, or 10-liter volume, so you can pick the perfect size for your goods. Ideal for everyday gear, it’s perfect to carry a rangefinder camera to a pro DSLR, lenses, and a laptop. Moreover, the Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 features padded cross-body straps. And a quick adjustment lets you loosen it when accessing gear or when you’re hiking. Additionally, the weatherproof UltraZip provides quick, expansive access. And the FlexFold dividers let you customize organization and protection. All the while, the internal stretchy pockets are perfect for smaller items. Finally, the 6- or 10-liter volume includes a dedicated tablet sleeve to carry your device on the go.
Lambda Tensorbook deep-learning laptop offers all the software tools & performance needed

Get the power you need for deep learning with the Lambda Tensorbook deep-learning laptop. Featuring a GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q 16GB GPU, it lets you run advanced machine learning software. It includes a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and 64 GB of RAM to ensure it runs smoothly. Additionally, it has a 1TB NVMe Gen4 SSD and a 1 TB data drive for fast booting and a large storage capacity. Also, with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, this deep-learning laptop gives you the power to run deep neural networks at maximum speed. Furthermore, powered by NVIDIA RTX 3080, it provides 6 times more performance for AI tasks than CPUs. Moreover, preinstalled with Ubuntu Linux, it’s compatible with major deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, cuDNN, CUDA, and more. Finally, use its HDMI 2.1 port to connect external monitors or TVs for others can see your work, too.
Tribit StormBox Micro 2 portable speaker doubles as a power bank with a USB-C charging port

Listen to music on the go and charge devices simultaneously with the Tribit StormBox Micro 2 portable speaker. With an integrated USB-C charging port, it powers your phone, tablet, and other gadgets to double as a power bank. Moreover, this portable speaker is small enough to fit in your pocket. Or you can attach it to your bike, belt, and more with the integrated strap. The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 also offers some enhanced features compared to the previous model. This includes a 1-watt power increase to 10 watts and a volume increase of 1.5 dB. Additionally, it uses Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and has a boasted range of up to 120′. You can also enjoy up to 12 hours of nonstop playtime indoors and outdoors.
Focusrite Vocaster podcast recording series captures conversations with immense detail

Step up your show with the Focusrite Vocaster podcast recording series. This collection includes 4 recording systems—Vocaster One, Vocaster One Studio, Vocaster Two, and Vocaster Two Studio—to meet your needs. Moreover, this podcast recording series features Auto Gain, enabling you to set levels quickly and easily. It also includes Enhance—a characteristic that improves clarity in 1 click as well via connections to your phone and more. In fact, Enhance reveals the true quality of your voice. Furthermore, the Vocaster One Studio includes a high-quality microphone that lets you hear your show in perfect detail with closed-back studio headphones. Or consider Vocaster Two Studio to capture exceptional-quality conversations in the studio, over the phone, or online. This recording system also includes 4 podcaster-approved voice presents that bring out the best in any voice.
Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24” iMac extends your USB ports & adds extra data storage space

Upgrade your workspace with the Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24” iMac. It features a variety of useful ports, including 2 USB 2.0 ports, 1 USB-C (10 Gbps) port, 1 SD card slot, and many more. As a result, you can add extra data storage space and receive fast data transfer with ease. Moreover, this Satechi iMac dock has a plug-and-play design and provides access to all peripherals. It also has a slim, aluminum construction for enhanced heat dissipation and to complement your M1 iMac. Meanwhile, this workspace gadget is available in silver or blue to match your work environment. Finally, it has a slim profile, measuring 27.9 cm long by 11.4 cm wide by 1 cm tall. It also weighs 10.6 oz., to not topple over on your desk.
Blok 33 Swiss-made children’s watch has a rotating bezel with 4 simple intervals

Give your kids a timepiece they’ll love: the Blok 33 Swiss-made children’s watch. This wristwatch has all the bells and whistles a watch needs while boasting a style children will love. With a unique visual time management system, it has a proprietary rotating bezel design. This breaks the bezel into 4 simple intervals, or bloks, and lets parents teach kids how to set 5-, 10-, 20- and 30-minute intervals. So it shows time in a visual way that’s easier for children to understand. With a 33 mm diameter, it uses the ETA Swiss Quartz movement. Additionally, it has a Sapphire Crystal lens and a screw-down crown that is waterproof to 100 meters. Furthermore, choose from 6 hues: Aqua/Teal, Jet Black / Sand, Fuchsia/Magenta, Yellow/Chartreuse, Navy / Swiss Red, and Monochrome. Not only that, but the infinitely adjustable strap also fastens with VELCRO and fits a range of ages and sizes.
Stay Colorful Interactive Coffee Table Book unlocks stories through the ActiveART AR app

Enjoy the connection between physical and digital art with the Stay Colorful Interactive Coffee Table Book. Created by the artist in residence at two cancer centers in Boston, all of the original paintings have a positive, colorful story to tell. What’s more, you can unlock every story through the magic of a free augmented reality app: ActiveART. Inspired by the creator’s father’s journey with cancer, the artwork comes to life. And it continues his legacy of kindness and appreciation of everyday moments. A beautiful 36-page full-color book, it comes in both 11″ by 14″ and 8″ by 10″ hardcover sizes. Both are lovely to interact with. Overall, it includes 14 original paintings that you can interact with in the app to unlock hidden videos.
Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition camera packs dual 1-inch sensors & 6K video resolution

Draw inspiration from imagery with the Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition action camera. It features two 1-inch CMOS sensors, making it capable of shooting stunning 6K 360-degree footage and 21 MP photos. In fact, the sensors deliver an impressive dynamic range from dusk through dawn, showing all shadows and highlights. This camera also presents the world in true-to-life color and incredible details. Moreover, the Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition allows you to capture footage anywhere and everywhere thanks to its portable design. Best of all, panoramic 360 capture technology helps to make third-person views possible, eliminating the need for selfie sticks. Meanwhile, FlowState Stabilization and horizon leveling algorithms produce smooth and level footage every time. Finally, AI technology and auto exposure allow you to increase the dynamic range of your shots.
Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker uses centrifugal brewing to unlock delicate flavor profiles

Brew your morning cup of Joe with smarts when you have the Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker. It uses centrifugal brewing, giving you access to intricate flavor profiles. That way, you can taste the full flavor of your coffee. What’s more, this coffee maker connects to Wi-Fi, letting you set your brews right from your smartphone. Then, the integrated grinder adjusts the consistency to optimize each drink. And whether you want to make espresso or ice coffee, the customizable brew settings and preprogrammed recipes give you versatility. Even cooler, the connected app offers Roast Recognition. Simply scan a bag of beans into the app to upload its brewing specifications. Finally, Spinn uses whole beans instead of plastic pods or filters, making it a sustainable coffee choice.
Nikon Z30 4K camera gives creators, vloggers, and streamers a crisp audio and video setup

Inspire others with your work when you add the Nikon Z30 4K camera to your creative setup. Created specifically for creators, vloggers, and streamers, it features crisp 4K video and crystal-clear audio. Meanwhile, it has all the features you need for creating amazing content, like a front-facing screen. Meanwhile, the autofocus tracks eyes. So yes, you and your subject will always appear focused on the camera. Then, for that professional look, the background blurs and details seem vivid even in low light. And for competitive live streamers, you can rely on the Full HD 60p and 4K 30 video quality. It also works well with web conferencing applications. What’s more, if you want to zero in on a product, the focus automatically repositions when you hold something close to the camera. Finally, this camera is simple to use with convenient shortcuts and an Auto Mode.
Amazon Fire 7 2022 kids tablet has a durable Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand

Treat your kids to the content they love with the Amazon Fire 7 2022 kids tablet. This tablet for kids features a sturdy Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. That way, you don’t have to worry about all the drops and bumps that come with family life. Even better, the tablet comes with a 2-year guarantee. If it breaks, Amazon will replace it for free. What’s more, Amazon Kids+ content is age-appropriate and curated, letting kids play, create, and learn. Moreover, with the easy-to-use Parent Dashboard, you can easily limit screen time and set educational goals. Furthermore, this gadget keeps the environment in mind, with 35% post-consumer recycled plastics in the device and 75% post-consumer recycled plastics in the case. Finally, it has ENERGY STAR certification and up to 10 hours of battery life.
LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 has authentic features like the 8-speed transmission

Become immersed with the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37’s superb detailing. It boasts intricate, lifelike details like the V12 engine with moving pistons, a 4-wheel drive, and an 8-speed transmission. It also comes with detailed disc brakes, golden rims, a front and rear hood, and a movable rear spoiler. You can even use the steering wheel to position the car to check out the front and rear suspension. Moreover, this LEGO set features the car brand’s classic scissor opening doors. So you can keep it on display with the doors open or closed. Available in a stunning lime green color, this 1:8 scale buildable model measures 5″ tall and 23″ long. Best of all, it doesn’t require any batteries and includes 3,696 pieces.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra smartphone has a Leica professional optical lens with dual image quality

Upgrade to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra smartphone for incredible photograph quality. It features a Leica professional optical lens and a 1-inch outsole professional main camera for high-quality photos. Moreover, this smartphone has a Snapdragon 8+ flagship processor for strong performance and low power consumption. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra also has a 2K super vision screen with a smart dynamic refresh rate. Furthermore, this phone boasts a powerful 4,860 mAh battery with a 50-watt wireless second charge. Meanwhile, it has a stain-resistant and durable design that’s natural and skin-friendly. Above all, this phone includes an IP68 water- and dust-resistant rating for plenty of protection in the rain and should you accidentally drop it in water. Finally, the 8P ALD ultra-low-reflection professional coating minimizes glare and reduces artifacts.
ROCCAT Syn Buds Air wireless earbuds feature a 60 ms low-latency mode for gaming

Listen to music, game, and more with the ROCCAT Syn Buds Air wireless earbuds. Equipped with a 60 ms low-latency mode, they’re perfect for gaming. And you can seamlessly transition from your PC to your smartphone to your Nintendo Switch. Moreover, these wireless earbuds provide up to 20 hours of nonstop use, and the charging case includes 3 full charges. The ROCCAT Syn Buds Air is also convenient to use with touch controls that allow you to skip a track, adjust the music, and more with a single touch. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water-resistant rating makes these buds the perfect companion to workouts and for wearing in light rain. Finally, with 3 ergonomic ear tips available, these buds are suitable for extended listening sessions and feel comfortable in the ear.
hardgraft Pull Key Card Case holds a credit card/note and keys for an everyday item

Never leave the house without your keys and credit card when you have the hardgraft Pull Key Card Case. It’s essentially a wallet and a key case combined, making it the perfect everyday item when you’re venturing out of the house. Moreover, the hardgraft Pull Key Card Case measures 3″ by 1.7″ and includes 1 compartment for your keys. In fact, this space ensures that your keys remain firmly onto the wallet. So they won’t drop out of your pocket again. All the while, the melange grey cotton shoestring provides a secure hold all day. Finally, this everyday leather accessory features 1 dedicated credit card slot in black leather, making it perfect for trips to the store without any bulk.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S comes in 5 dreamlike colors

Level up your games with the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S. Available in 5 designs, these controllers match your taste. Choose from Lavender Swirl, Purple Camo, Pink Lemonade, Cotton Candy Blue, and Pastel Dream. The candy-inspired hues turn even stressful actions into smooth sessions. What’s more, this controller series is officially licensed to Xbox. Even better, each controller has 2 mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons. They program quickly, even while you’re playing. Meanwhile, you get immersive gaming thanks to the Dual Rumble Motors. Then, there are also a 3.5 mm audio jack, a HeadSet Dial with volume control, and a 1-touch mic. Moreover, the share button allows you to capture and share screenshots and clips easily. Finally, the detachable 10-foot USB cable has a helpful hook-and-loop closure.
