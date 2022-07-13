ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, IN

Indiana man accused of dismembering girlfriend's body, claims she died after smoking meth

 4 days ago
FOWLER, Ind. -- A western Indiana man is accused of dismembering his girlfriend with a chain saw and putting her remains in trash bags after she died while they were smoking methamphetamine.

Edward A. Bagwell, 60, was charged July 8 with abuse of a corpse and failure to report human remains. He's being held at the Benton County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by prosecutors, Bagwell told Indiana State Police detectives that he and Rita Spigner smoked methamphetamine and then she began acting erratically and scratching at his leg. He said he slapped Spigner in the head to get her to stop, but she fell and began convulsing and he later found her dead, court records state.

Prosecutors believe she died July 1.

Bagwell told officers he used his electric chain saw to cut off Spigner's legs and placed them in one trash bag, and her torso in another, according to the affidavit.

Bagwell told a friend what he had done, and that friend called the police, according to the affidavit. Benton County deputies arrived at Bagwell's home in Ambia, a small town just east of the Illinois border, on July 3 and found Spigner's bagged remains.

The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports that an autopsy showed Spigner died from heart troubles.

Online court records do not list an attorney who can speak on behalf of Bagwell.

The Exponent

Lafayette woman accused of repeatedly hitting man with SUV

A 52-year-old Lafayette woman has been charged after allegedly hitting someone with her car multiple times earlier this year. Stacey Long of the 300 block of Teal Road angrily used her tan Hyundai Sante Fe SUV to hit a Lafayette man three times after an argument on Jan. 3, according to a probable cause affidavit. A Denny's employee recorded part of the hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of the EconoLodge on South Street in Lafayette. Police then looked at a Denny’s camera, which showed the beginning of the incident.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Woman shot while driving in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman is recovering after being shot in Lafayette overnight. Police said the woman was driving in the 4600 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway, near U.S. 52 and State Road 38, Friday around 2 a.m. when she was shot in the back. The woman told police...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WAND TV

Coroner identifies woman killed in domestic dispute in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman died after being shot in a domestic dispute in Champaign early Thursday morning, police said. The Champaign County Coroner has identified the body as Latoya C. Gwin, age 34, of Champaign, Illinois. Gwin was pronounced dead at 6:58 a.m. on July 14, 2022, at...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police: Paxton man killed in crash along I-57

CHAMPIAGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a Paxton man died after a crash on I-57, around six miles north of Champaign. In a news release, troopers said it happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. They stated Kyle T. Messer was driving southbound when he–for unknown reasons, veered his car toward the right guardrail and […]
WANE-TV

Coroner: 7-year-old boy fatally shot in Lake County

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The Lake County Coroner’s Office says a 7-year-old boy has been fatally shot in East Chicago. It says in a news release that Jermiah Moore died from a gunshot wound in a homicide. The news release says around 1 a.m. Tuesday, East Chicago...
ABC 7 Chicago

Girl, 9, who drowned at Marquette Beach in Gary identified

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 9-year-old girl who drowned Tuesday at Marquette Beach in Gary, Indiana has been identified as Tianna Hatten of Hammond, Indiana. The Lake County (Indiana) Coroner David Pastrick ruled Hatten's death an accident. SEE ALSO | Woodridge man dies after being pulled from lake near Indiana...
GARY, IN
WCIA

Urbana woman to serve six months in prison

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana woman was sentenced to six months in prison for purchasing guns and giving them to felons. During the sentencing hearing, the government showed how Lawanda Rodgers (formerly Moore) purchased four guns lawfully and then proceeded to give one to her husband, a convicted felon. The other guns were seized by the government during two subsequent investigations.
URBANA, IL
