The Beverly Theater Releases Virtual Tour with Updates

Independent film house, Beverly Theater , is nearing the finish line. As it gets closer to opening, the Beverly Theater is pulling the curtain back with a sneak peek of what’s to come.



A just-released virtual tour showcases the sleek design of the two-story, 14,306-square foot building, highlighting its distinct spaces which include the main theater, terrace, and courtyard, each with its own unique experience. The Beverly also revealed that it will offer programming in three pillars: Film, Live and Lit.

Courtesy of Beverly Theater

“The Beverly Theater was designed for maximum flexibility without compromising the integrity of each experience,” founding creative director, Kip Kelly says. “The theater can give filmgoers an authentic film watching experience and within hours, also give fans a true theatrical presentation of their favorite band or performer. There’s an additional area purposefully designed for intimate author and literary experiences.”

Beverly Film

The Beverly’s primary pillar, it will showcase a variety of first-run independent films, indie classics, shorts and documentaries. The theater also promises cinema dance parties, trivia nights and live talks with filmmakers and cast members.

Courtesy of Beverly Theater

“We want to give you a chance to revisit the classics with your friends and catch the opening of a great new film that isn’t getting the screen time in Vegas it deserves,” Kip says.

Beverly Live

The Beverly will also be a home for local and touring musicians. As with everything else at the Beverly, the music program is carefully curated, emphasizing quality over quantity.



“The program will not be about filling a calendar, but rather filling the community with intentional live performances we think work for the theater and our mission,” Kip says.

Courtesy of Beverly Theater

Beverly Lit

As a venue that focuses on thoughtful storytelling, the Beverly will also feature literary events, working in tandem with next-door neighbor, The Writer’s Block . The theater will offer a new space for book readings, poetry slams, live script readings, author workshops and more.



The brainchild of philanthropist Beverly Rogers , the Beverly Theater will be a much needed addition to Downtown Las Vegas’ growing cultural scene.

The Beverly Theater is located at 515 S. 6th St.

