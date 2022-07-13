ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes a baby lemur

By Stephen Hawkins
FOX26
FOX26
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced one of its red ruffed lemurs has given birth to a male lemur. The zoo says red ruffed lemur infants...

kmph.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX26

Hello Kitty Café Truck makes stop at Fashion Fair Mall

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The all-decked-out Hello Kitty Café Truck is making a stop in Fresno. According to the company, the truck is continuing its tour across the west. The truck is parked outside of Fashion Fair Mall by Michael Kors, they will be open until 7 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Crews gain on Yosemite National Park, California wildfires

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Containment grew overnight on a fire burning for more than a week in Yosemite National Park and residents of the community of Wawona can return to their homes starting Sunday, park officials said Saturday. The Washburn fire was 37% contained, up from 27%...
WAWONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Fresno, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Fresno, CA
FOX26

First person tests positive for West Nile in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — The first positive human case of West Nile (WNV) has now been reported in Kings County, the first in the entire state of California this year. According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, they reported the positive case on Tuesday to the California Department of Public Health.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
FOX26

3 suspects wanted for home burglary in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community to help identify three thieves caught on camera taking items from a home. According to police, the burglary happened on June 22, near Marks and Ashlan Avenues. The three men can be seen loading up a vehicle with boxes and other items.
FOX26

Verbal argument leads to shots fired at River Park, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A verbal argument between two groups ended with shots fired at River Park Saturday evening. According to Fresno Police, a person fired 2-3 times toward the other group but missed. An unoccupied parked vehicle was struck during the incident. Officials did stress that this was...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Lemur#Madagascar#Hunting#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#The Fresno Chaffee Zoo#Sava A
FOX26

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Sabrina Marie Curnett

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Sabrina Marie Curnett. Sabrina Curnett is wanted by Law Enforcement for Child Endangerment. 38-year-old Curnett is 6' 1" tall, 260 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where Sabrina Marie Curnett is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Man rushed to the hospital following shooting in West Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in west Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says a 31-year-old man was found in a driveway near Holland and Katy Avenues with a gunshot wound to the upper body Friday evening. He was taken to...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX26

Man shot in back during fight at party in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot in the back early Sunday morning during a fight at a party in Merced. Merced Police Officers went to the 1100 block of West 23rd Street at around 1:20 A.M. to investigate reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they say...
MERCED, CA
FOX26

Woman killed after being struck by train in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was killed after being hit by a train early Friday morning in Tulare. Tulare Police were investigating after calls that somebody was hit by a train near Cross Avenue and J Street around 4:53 am. When officers arrived, they found the victim who...
TULARE, CA
FOX26

Man charged with murder for Wednesday's killing in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives with the Tulare Police Department arrested 31-year-old Christopher Atkins of Visalia on Thursday for a murder that happened on Wednesday. Police were called by 20-year-old Narion Morris of Tulare who said he had been shot. The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the area...
TULARE, CA
FOX26

Two men arrested after shots fired in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — Two men have been arrested after reports of shots being fired Sunday morning in Visalia. Officers were called out to the 200 block of East Houston Avenue around 1:54 am for reports of shots fired. When they arrived they say they saw a man,...
VISALIA, CA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
18K+
Followers
24K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy