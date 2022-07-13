ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

Chesterfield proposes re-occupancy permit requirement

By Cathy Lenny
West Newsmagazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Chesterfield is planning to require re-occupancy permits for both rental units and sale homes. If approved, new owners or renters of residential property would need to obtain a re-occupancy permit from St. Louis County. The process involves an inspection of the home for proper maintenance and...

www.westnewsmagazine.com

Chesterfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Chesterfield, MO
