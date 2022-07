One of the most common manifestations of workload transfer for many firms is the transfer of critical folders or files from one server to another. There are many ways to transfer files from one server to another, but if you want to find the best tool for this migration, you’ve come to the right place! We will suggest the best Windows Server Migration Tool and provide complete guidance on its working process and outstanding features. So, let’s get started with more details.

