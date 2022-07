We have some scoop on the Southern Charm pair from their inner circle as well as his ex, Madison LeCroy. UPDATED (July 15, 12:02 P.M.): When Madison LeCroy appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on July 14, she opened up about her former boyfriend, Austen Kroll, spilling all sorts of details about "their evolution," as Andy Cohen put it, including her thoughts on if she thinks Olivia Flowers is a good match for him, the last text they exchanged, as well as other hot topics including Austen's parents reaction to her engagement to Brett (the clip featuring that reaction is at the bottom of this post), as well as a few more details about both her relationships to Austen and Brett.

