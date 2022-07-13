ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

Drug trafficking Oregon pilot accused of trying to hire hitman gets 3 years

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pilot from Josephine County accused of trafficking marijuana and hiring a hitman to kill an associate was sentenced to 35 months in federal prison Wednesday. John Tobe Larson, 71, was accused by federal prosecutors of using his private plane to...

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 3

Related
KXL

Man Sentenced For Marijuana Air Delivery

(Medford, OR) — An Oregon man who was using his plane to fly marijuana across the country and tried to hire a hitman to kill a drug trafficking associate has been sentenced to prison. Federal prosecutors say 71-year-old John Larson used his plane to distribute marijuana across the country. When Larson started looking for a hitman to kill another drug trafficker, an undercover FBI agent posed as the hitman. When Larson offered to pay 20-thousand dollars for the job he was arrested. Agents also seized Larson’s plane, 100-thousand dollars in cash and processed marijuana. Larson pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Murder for Hire, July 14

MEDFORD, Ore.—A Josephine County, Oregon man who distributed marijuana throughout the U.S. using his private airplane and who hired a hitman to kill a drug trafficking associate was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, July 13. John Tobe Larson, 71, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in May 2019, law enforcement received reports that Larson was distributing marijuana from South Oregon throughout the U.S. via his private airplane and smuggling bulk cash proceeds back into the state. Investigators further learned that Larson had expressed interested in hiring someone to murder an associate he believed threatened his drug trafficking enterprise. Following these revelations, investigators staged a series of undercover meetings with Larson wherein a federal law enforcement officer posed as someone willing to carry out Larson’s murder-for-hire scheme. In meetings with the undercover officer, Larson disclosed the identity of his targeted associate, discussed his reasoning for wanting the associate killed, and offered to pay the officer $20,000 to carry out the scheme. At their third and final meeting, federal agents arrested Larson and executed a search warrant on his residence and airplane hangar. Agents seized various items associated with Larson’s trafficking scheme including his airplane, approximately $100,000 in cash, and marijuana distillate. On July 22, 2019, Larson was charged by criminal complaint with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire. Later, on October 15, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted Larson on the same charge and added a second charge of possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance. On April 20, 2022, Larson pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking charge. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with assistance from the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team. It was prosecuted by Marco Boccato, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
The Denver Gazette

Inmate escapes from worksite in western Colorado

Law enforcement officials are searching for a 56-year-old man incarnated at the Delta Correctional Facility who escaped while at an assigned community worksite on Saturday. Timothy O'Brien escaped after he allegedly stole a vehicle at his assigned community worksite and cut his electronic ankle monitor. His last known location was in Durango at 11:45 a.m., Colorado Department of Corrections officials said in a news release.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Josephine County, OR
State
Oregon State
Josephine County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KIDO Talk Radio

Nation Reacts To Idaho Grandmother’s Federal Prison Sentence

The plight of a 69-year-old Idaho grandmother serving time in a federal prison draws support from several prominent Conservative advocates. Pam Hemphill, fighting breast cancer, is serving a sixty-day sentence for her efforts to cover the January 6th storming of the capitol dome. Locally, television personality Brian Holmes has been...
IDAHO STATE
thelundreport.org

Former Oregon Dentist Pleads To Illegally Possessing, Distributing Opioids, Anti-Anxiety Pills

A former Clackamas County dentist who specialized in root canals has pleaded guilty to federal charges of illegally possessing or distributing tens of thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and addictive anti-anxiety medications, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Sentencing is set for October in the case of Salwan...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitman#Drug Trafficking#Southern Oregon#Marijuana#Office
kptv.com

Former Oregon dentist pleads guilty in federal drug case

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A former Clackamas dentist pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally distributing controlled substances, including thousands of pills of prescription drugs, and anabolic steroids. Salwan Wesam Adjaj, 43, a resident of West Linn, Oregon, waived indictment and pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled...
WEST LINN, OR
kttn.com

Missouri man charged after authorities find 400 pounds of methamphetamine

A man from Missouri has been caught with at least 400 pounds of methamphetamine, federal charging documents allege. Kolby L. Kristiansen, 68, of Wildwood, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Charging documents say that investigators located a storage unit in St....
clayconews.com

FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN OREGON

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (July 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 4:12 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 230. A Suburban was traveling south on Highway 97 when the vehicle...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDRV

Suspect arrested in Friday night stabbing at Veterans Park

MEDFORD, Ore-- A suspect accused of stabbing a man at Veterans Park in Medford is behind bars according to the Medford Police Department. Medford Police Sergeant Josh Schilder confirmed with NewsWatch 12 on Saturday that the suspect was taken into custody on Friday night after the stabbing occurred. According to...
MEDFORD, OR
kptv.com

Some in local law enforcement say Measure 110 is backfiring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Ballot Measure 110, known as the Drug Treatment and Recovery Act, was supposed to provide more access to drug treatment for Oregonians struggling with addiction by funding treatment and behavioral services. More than a year after its implementation, some in local law enforcement think the measure is backfiring.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Inmates overdosed at Josephine County Jail Wednesday in Grants Pass

Around 6:45 Wednesday evening, an adult in custody at the Josephine County Jail began experiencing a medical emergency. While they were being treated, two other inmates began suffering symptoms consistent with fentanyl overdose. Two of the inmates were revived with Narcan and transported to Asante Three River Medical Center for...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
wabi.tv

Inmate serving time for murder, dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from Massachusetts who murdered a man from Exeter in the mid-90′s died at the Maine State Prison early Wednesday morning. Department of Corrections says 66-year-old Jeffrey Sibley’s death was attended by medical staff. The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been...
EXETER, ME
dakotanewsnow.com

Inmate died in cell according to South Dakota DOC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, an inmate has died of an apparent suicide. The report indicates the 60-year-old inmate, John Lewis, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary on July 13. Apparently, authorities did attempt to resuscitate Lewis but were unsuccessful.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KDRV

One dead in fatal crash in the Illinois Valley

ILLINOIS VALLEY, Ore. -- One person is dead after a fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the 2000 block of Rockydale, according to the Illinois Valley Fire District. Multiple agencies responded to the single-vehicle crash that took place at 12:57 p.m. on Saturday. There will be no pictures posted and...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy