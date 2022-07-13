The bodies of a father and his three kids found in pond

Police lights. Photo credit Getty Images

A father and his three young children went missing last week while heading on a fishing trip, and on Tuesday night, authorities said their bodies were found in the pond where they were headed.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the bodies discovered were Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children, 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland, and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II.

Someone called local police on Tuesday night, sharing that there was a dead person in the water. The man was pulled from the pond and pronounced dead, and a dive team was dispatched to search the area.

The team discovered a vehicle, with the bodies of the three children inside of it, according to police.

“Detectives are working to piece together what led up to this incident,” police said in a statement.

The surrounding area had been searched for days by friends and family of the Moormans, going as far as to offer $10,000 for information that led to their whereabouts.

On July 7 at around 12:40 a.m., Moorman’s phone was last pinged near the pond, according to his sister, Mariah Moorman.

“As far as we know, he was coming out here to go fishing,” she told The Indianapolis Star Monday. “That’s what he told my sister. It’s not odd. He does it all the time.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first announced the family was missing on Sunday.

The cause of death for the family has not yet been determined, and police are continuing to investigate what happened and to determine if foul play was involved.