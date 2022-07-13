Make sure you're in the know to ensure you snag those remaining Amazon Prime Day deals before it ends

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day savings event that runs across Amazon's global websites, offering up discounts on a whole range of products, items, and other gadgets. This year it runs from July 12 - 13, starting and ending at midnight on those dates.

That means there are just a few hours remaining to snap up the best Prime Day deals for gamers (opens in new tab), with Prime Day gaming deals available on headsets, hard drives, games, laptops, and more.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day ends today at midnight in your local timezone, July 13.

We've been scouring the Amazon site, and there are some brilliant offers to be had. These are the best Prime Day gaming deals for under $50 for example, and there are some seriously good Prime Day board game deals to be had too.

We've also collated the top Prime Day PS5 deals alongside the stop-the-press Prime Day Xbox deals, and there are still plenty of Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals to snap up too in these closing hours.

The majority of these deals require an active Amazon Prime subscription of course, so find out how to get a 30-day free trial below.

Amazon Prime | 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Want to access the best Prime Day gaming deals? You'll need a Prime membership. We'd suggest grabbing the free trial listed here. You can then cancel before the rolling monthly $12.99 / £7.99 fee starts.

The best Prime Day deals to snap up before Prime Day ends

For more Prime Day discounts, we're rounding up the Prime Day PC deals and Prime Day gaming laptop deals as well.

