ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Report: Kyrie Irving Has Not Requested Trade From Nets

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0Vbs_0gecAh1w00

The guard opted in to his player option a few weeks ago.

Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his 2022–23 contract with the Nets on June 27, the guard has reportedly not requested a trade from the team, per the New York Post .

A source close to the team told the Post that just because Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets a few days after Irving opted in to his contract, this speculation about Irving leaving the team has come out of nowhere, as the guard signed his player option instead of becoming a free agent. The source said Irving intends to play for the team, even without Durant.

“Kyrie has not asked for a trade,” the source said. “Now, if the Nets don’t want him, that’s something totally different. Kyrie has not said he wants a trade. He opted in. [So where did] the trade conversations come from? Is it because, KD requested a trade and now everybody’s like let’s trade Ky? Kyrie opted in.”

The seven-time All-Star could have opted out of his contract to become a free agent and explored sign-and-trade packages , but he decided to opt in to the $36.9 million player option.

The speculation about Irving potentially leaving Brooklyn stems from the rumor that he and Durant will both leave Brooklyn to play for a new team together. The duo has played together for the last two seasons, making the playoffs in both years.

However, the teammates didn’t get to play together much. Durant joined the team in the 2019–20 season, but didn’t play for the entire season due to an Achilles tear. Then, Irving missed the majority of the ’21–22 season since he is not vaccinated for COVID-19, and it was a requirement in New York until March .

Now that it’s likely Durant will be leaving Brooklyn, the Nets were reportedly prepared to lose Irving, too, per ESPN . However, Irving has not requested a trade, per the report, meaning the team is still waiting to hear about their starting guard’s future.

Irving himself has yet to make any official statements regarding his 2022–23 season. There have been rumors he’s looking to join the Lakers, especially after Los Angeles was reportedly his preferred destination . Only time will tell where the 30-year-old will end up.

More NBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: Seri Pak’s South Korean Surrogate Children Own the LPGA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sports Illustrated

ESPN+ Will See Significant Price Hike in August, per Report

Disney-owned ESPN+ will see a major increase in price for August 2022, according to Front Office Sports on Friday. This comes a year after the streaming service saw a price hike in August 2021. Originally, the service was $5.99 per month and $59.99 annually, but it was changed to $6.99 per month and $69.99 annually.
ECONOMY
Sports Illustrated

John Wall Weighs in on Joining Clippers–Lakers Rivalry

After missing over a year of action, John Wall heads into next season with a golden opportunity to remind the world of what he can do as a member of the Clippers. The five-time All-Star’s arrival in L.A. not only bolsters a formidable roster headlined by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but it also adds another eye-opening name to the marquee for the next chapter of the infamous Lakers-Clippers rivalry. When asked during a recent ESPN interview for his thoughts on facing LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook under the bright lights of Crypto.com Arena, Wall couldn’t have sounded more thrilled to get going.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Irving, NY
hypebeast.com

First Look at the Nike LeBron 20

Since entering the NBA as a young 17-year-old hoops prospect, LeBron James has been one of the impactful signees of. . His influence is one that undoubtedly spans the globe, and the Swoosh has allowed his fans to indulge in his signature product line for nearly two decades now. And as the four-time champion heads into his 20th season, he’s also getting ready to present his newest silhouette — the Nike LeBron 20.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
Sports Illustrated

Deandre Ayton’s Deal and the Impact on the Durant Sweepstakes

The following transcript is an excerpt from The Crossover NBA podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com. On the Friday edition, Howard Beck welcomes former Suns GM Ryan McDonough to discuss Deandre Ayton’s offer sheet with the Pacers, the Suns and the implications for Kevin Durant and the Nets. They also discuss the potential of a Donovan Mitchell trade and whether the Knicks have enough to get him. Plus, McDonough proposes a solution to stem the tide of superstar trade demands.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Espn#The New York Post
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics, Nets haven't had 'substantive talks' about KD trade

If you like the Boston Celtics just as they are, we have some good news for you. After Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets two weeks ago, there was some speculation that Boston could enter the KD sweepstakes. After all, the Celtics were one of the frontrunners to land Durant back in 2016 free agency, and they're one of the few teams that could put together a trade package that might entice Brooklyn if star wing Jaylen Brown is involved.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 Former Boston Celtics Players Waived

Woj: "The Pacers are waiving guard Duane Washington and waiving and stretching the three players who arrived in the Boston trade for Malcolm Brogdon: Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and Nik Stauskas, sources tell ESPN. That'll create the cap space to sign Ayton to the max offer sheet." In the end,...
BOSTON, MA
Sports Illustrated

Winners Club: NFL Division Betting Previews Begin

Good morning! It’s a great day to check in on the NFL futures markets. Kickoff is still weeks away, but what better time than the dead of summer to extract some value by looking ahead to the season at SI Sportsbook?. Beyond an early look at the AFC East,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
InsideTheJazz

Russell Westbrook Connected to Jazz in New NBA Trade Rumor

Utah Jazz fans are stuck in limbo right now after rumors exploded earlier this week that team executives are now open to listening to trade offers for All-Star Donovan Mitchell. After dealing away Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade to Minnesota, moving Mitchell would signal Utah's intent of exploding the...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy