Report: Kyrie Irving Has Not Requested Trade From Nets

The guard opted in to his player option a few weeks ago.

Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his 2022–23 contract with the Nets on June 27, the guard has reportedly not requested a trade from the team, per the New York Post .

A source close to the team told the Post that just because Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets a few days after Irving opted in to his contract, this speculation about Irving leaving the team has come out of nowhere, as the guard signed his player option instead of becoming a free agent. The source said Irving intends to play for the team, even without Durant.

“Kyrie has not asked for a trade,” the source said. “Now, if the Nets don’t want him, that’s something totally different. Kyrie has not said he wants a trade. He opted in. [So where did] the trade conversations come from? Is it because, KD requested a trade and now everybody’s like let’s trade Ky? Kyrie opted in.”

The seven-time All-Star could have opted out of his contract to become a free agent and explored sign-and-trade packages , but he decided to opt in to the $36.9 million player option.

The speculation about Irving potentially leaving Brooklyn stems from the rumor that he and Durant will both leave Brooklyn to play for a new team together. The duo has played together for the last two seasons, making the playoffs in both years.

However, the teammates didn’t get to play together much. Durant joined the team in the 2019–20 season, but didn’t play for the entire season due to an Achilles tear. Then, Irving missed the majority of the ’21–22 season since he is not vaccinated for COVID-19, and it was a requirement in New York until March .

Now that it’s likely Durant will be leaving Brooklyn, the Nets were reportedly prepared to lose Irving, too, per ESPN . However, Irving has not requested a trade, per the report, meaning the team is still waiting to hear about their starting guard’s future.

Irving himself has yet to make any official statements regarding his 2022–23 season. There have been rumors he’s looking to join the Lakers, especially after Los Angeles was reportedly his preferred destination . Only time will tell where the 30-year-old will end up.

