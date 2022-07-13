Instagram Account My Therapist Says Being Adapted As TV Series By Kenan Thompson’s Artists for Artists

Lola Tash / Kenan Thompson / John Ryan Jr. Courtesy of Paradigm / Paul Morigi/Getty Images / Andres Ortiz

Get ready for memes to be turned into television series.

My Therapist Says, an Instagram account that has 7.5M followers, is being developed as a live-action series by Artists for Artists, the company set up by SNL star Kenan Thompson and John Ryan Jr.

It marks one of the most high-profile Instagram accounts to be developed as a series and follows a number of Twitter accounts back in the day that were turned into TV shows such as William Shatner’s $#*! My Dad Says.

The viral account, which is operated by co-founders Lola Tash, Nicole Argiris, Nora Tash, and Gina Tash, was launched in 2015 and features memes focused on mental health and the general messiness of life.

Tash and Argiris, who will exec produce the series alongside Thompson and Ryan Jr., also wrote a book based on the account My Therapist Says: Advice You Should Probably (Not) Follow.

Artists for Artists will co-finance the series.

The news comes after Thompson launched the production and talent management company in December. The company has a joint venture with management firm McKeon/Myones Entertainment, and has projects with boxing champion Mike Tyson, Power Book II: Ghost co-stars Gianni Paolo and Michael Rainey Jr. and Roswell, New Mexico star Michael Vlamis’ directorial debut, psychological thriller Crossword.

Thompson said, “Lola and Nicole have a unique and hilarious perspective that has resonated with people all over the world. I’m so excited to welcome our funny sisters to the AFA fam.”

Ryan Jr. added, “Kenan and I were big fans and followers of My Therapist Says before even meeting Lola. My Therapist Says are the pop culture tastemakers and the class clowns that we all need right now. We look forward to bringing this incredible and influential brand to television audiences.”

Lola Tash said, “Nicole, Nora, Gina and I created My Therapist Says with only a dream, and it grew and resonated with people in the most remarkable of ways. We are first and foremost advocates for mental health, and will continue to explore and illuminate the importance of mental health in organic and humorous ways in this series. It is such an exciting honor to begin this journey with John and Kenan. I trust them implicitly with our vision to explore and expand the world of My Therapist Says, and I look forward to creating magic together.”

Lola Tash and Artists for Artists are represented by Paradigm. Tash is also repped by Management 360. Thompson is represented by UTA and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.