Twitter Shares Rise As Wall Street Sees Likely Win Over Elon Musk In Lawsuit

By Caitlin Huston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

The social media company filed suit against the Tesla mogul to enforce his takeover of the platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezB2D_0gec9VNq00
Elon Musk Courtesy of Getty Images
Twitter shares closed up 8 percent Wednesday, as Wall Street appeared to view the lawsuit filed against Elon Musk tipping in the company’s favor.

On Tuesday, Twitter filed suit against Musk to enforce his $44 billion acquisition of the company. Musk tried to walk away from the deal on July 8, saying Twitter was in breach of the merger agreement because of “false and misleading representations” the company made about the number of bot and spam accounts on the platform.

Twitter, Wall Street and others, however, believe Musk won’t get away with it.

“This now becomes a game of odds/legal analysis as the debate around Twitter’s case against Musk starts to get factored into the stock. We believe many investors spent last night reading the case and ultimately concluded that this Game of Thrones battle in court will result in some version of a Twitter win,” Wedbush analysts wrote Wednesday.

One investment firm, more commonly known as a short-seller, tweeted that it was now taking a long-term position on Twitter, with the bet that the company will likely prevail over Musk. “We have accumulated a significant long position in shares of Twitter. Twitter’s complaint poses a credible threat to Musk’s empire,” wrote Hindenburg Research, a firm founded by Nate Anderson.

Musk agreed to buy Twitter on April 25, 2022. His takeover offer of $54.20 a share was a 38 percent premium above Twitter’s share price at the time. Since then, the overall market has experienced a downturn, as have shares of Tesla, which Musk was using as part of his financing for the Twitter deal.

Twitter argued in its complaint that the drop in the stock market is what has prompted Musk to want to walk away from the deal.

“Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” the complaint reads.

Twitter shares have also tumbled recently, falling 20 percent over the past three months. On Wednesday shares closed at close to $37.

As part of the agreement, Musk also agreed to a $1 billion breakup fee if the deal could not be completed, which some argue could come into effect here.

“There are a range of possibilities that can come from the Delaware court including settlement, breakup fee paid, deal enforced, and a myriad of other outcomes,” the Wedbush analysts wrote. “For now Twitter’s stock will continue to trade as a standalone basis (with some incremental value for a win vs. Musk in the courts) as the long and ugly courtroom battle now begins to play out in Delaware courts with a possible September trail on the calendar.”

