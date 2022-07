Are we training young girls to be people pleasers? This is something I have been thinking a lot as I raise three daughters. It is the end of the school year and, much like any other parent, I have been delighted to hear more about what my six-year old twins have been doing at school through their end-of-year report. Among other lovely things about them, a phrase stuck out for me and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. One of my twins had been commended by her teacher for always being “keen to please”.

KIDS ・ 9 HOURS AGO