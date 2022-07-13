‘Ferrari’: ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Stephen Knight’s Series About The Automaker Lands At AppleTV+

John Cho and Mia Isaac have incredibly genuine father/daughter chemistry in Hannah Marks’ “Don’t Make Me Go,” a road trip movie that embraces familiar plot points albeit with different handling. Cho’s character Max has just learned he has a tumor in his head that will kill him in a year unless he gets surgery that has a 20% survival rate. He shares this with a woman he’s been sleeping with, Annie (Kaya Scodelario), but decides to keep this news from his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac), who is more concerned with what many teens are: a possible first relationship, listening to music loudly, her growing autonomy, etc. Knowing that he only has so long to live and that he wants to reunite Wally with her last remaining bit of family—her estranged mother and his ex-wife and classmate Nicole—Max sells a lie with a deal: they’re going on a road trip to his 20th college reunion in New Orleans, but sometimes he’ll let her drive. “Don’t Make Me Go” has herky-jerky moments with Wally behind the wheel that provide all too tidy a visual metaphor for how this well-intended journey can sometimes feel.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO