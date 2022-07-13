ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ferrari’: ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Stephen Knight’s Series About The Automaker Lands At AppleTV+

By Ned Booth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Formula 1 racing having a moment in TV and movies right now? Netflix just had the docu-series “Formula 1: Drive To Survive” hit the streamer earlier this year. As for upcoming projects, Brad Pitt just signed on for a movie set in the racing world with Apple, and Hulu has...

theplaylist.net

‘Murina’ Is A Luminous & Disarmingly Frank Feature Debut From Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović [Review]

Say what you want about Martin Scorsese (comic book fanboys certainly do), but the man puts his money where his mouth is. Through initiatives like his The Film Foundation organization, he preserves the history of cinema. In his capacity as executive producer on a film like “Murina” by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, he’s putting a down payment on the future of cinema. Kusijanović storms out of the gate with a confident coming-of-age tale full of relationships as rocky as the craggy Croatian coast in which the story unfolds.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Madame Web’: Adam Scott The Latest To Join The Cast Of Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff

Another week, another casting announcement for Sony‘s upcoming spin-off to “Spider-Man,” “Madame Web.” Does it feel like someone new gets added to the cast list of this film every week? For the last month or so, that’s actually been the case, with five names announced since late May. And now, Variety reports that another joins their ranks: “Severance” star Adam Scott.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Hot Air’: Andrew Garfield To Star As Richard Branson In Limited Series From ‘Bullet Train’ Director David Leitch

Sometimes, a project gets announced that makes one’s head spin, based on the premise, the talent involved, or all of the above. “Hot Air” is that project this week, as Deadline reports that a limited series about Virgin Airways CEO Richard Branson‘s infamous battle against British Airways in the 1990s is in development from Universal International Studios.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘No Hard Feelings’: Sony Slots Upcoming R-Rated Comedy With Jennifer Lawrence For Next June

Jennifer Lawrence had her first movie since 2019’s execrable “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” late last year with Adam McKay‘s “Don’t Look Up.” And it appears that her hiatus from acting is finally on the wane, as she’ll star in A24‘s upcoming army vet drama “Red, White and Water,” currently in post-production. But Lawrence also leads an R-Rated comedy on the way, and Sony just gave it an official release date.
MOVIES
Person
Enzo Ferrari
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Shailene Woodley
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Michael Mann
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Person
Stefano Sollima
theplaylist.net

Joe Dante Says Baby Yoda, “Shamelessly… Out-And-Out Copied” ‘Gremlins’

Is this town not big enough for the both of the cute babies in the pop culture universe? You might think we’re talking about Baby Yoda and Baby Groot, but no, the director of “Gremlins” now has beef with Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars” character Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, first introduced into the galaxy in “The Mandalorian” series. That filmmaker, the legendary Joe Dante, said in a recent interview with the San Francisco Chronicle that he thinks Baby Groot “shamelessly” rip-offs his Gizmo lead creature character from his hit 1984 movie “Gremlins.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘After Ever Happy’ Trailer: Josephine Langford & Hero Fiennes Tiffin Return For The 4th Installment Of The YA ‘After’ Franchise

From “After We Fell,” director Castille Landon comes the fourth film in the romantic YA “After” franchise, “After Ever Happy.” And if you haven’t really heard of it, we wouldn’t really blame you, but the films are successful on their own terms. Landon has built a name for herself with the “After” franchise, with her most recent movie “After We Fell” gaining $21.6 million at the box office. The American director’s upcoming project promises to be a prequel to the “After” series and is currently in pre-production.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Rogue Agent’ Trailer: Gemma Arterton Is On The Hunt For Conman James Norton In A New Spy Thriller

The spy game can get complicated and thorny when love and sex get involved, and trust turns into dark betrayals. That’s essentially the set-up of “Rogue Agent,” a new IFC Films thriller starring Gemma Arterton, James Norton, and Sarah Goldberg, who many will recognize from “Barry.” The story is essentially about con men, seduction, and deception—a rogue agent (Norton), who masquerades as an M15 agent, and the woman (Arterton)—initially seduced by his charms—who brought him down.
MOVIES
#Vehicles#Hulu#Italian
theplaylist.net

Robert Downey Jr. Has Reportedly Supported Armie Hammer Through His Recent Dark Crisis

Armie Hammer has been persona non grata in Hollywood since claims of violent abuse and sexual assault against him first made the press in March 2021. Hammer dropped out of upcoming roles after the investigation went public, then the actor’s agency and publicist promptly dropped him as a client. He’s reportedly been in the Cayman Islands ever since, laying low with family and loved ones.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘Don’t Make Me Go’ Review: John Cho Shines In Hannah Marks’ Imperfect, But Charming Father/Daughter Indie

John Cho and Mia Isaac have incredibly genuine father/daughter chemistry in Hannah Marks’ “Don’t Make Me Go,” a road trip movie that embraces familiar plot points albeit with different handling. Cho’s character Max has just learned he has a tumor in his head that will kill him in a year unless he gets surgery that has a 20% survival rate. He shares this with a woman he’s been sleeping with, Annie (Kaya Scodelario), but decides to keep this news from his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac), who is more concerned with what many teens are: a possible first relationship, listening to music loudly, her growing autonomy, etc. Knowing that he only has so long to live and that he wants to reunite Wally with her last remaining bit of family—her estranged mother and his ex-wife and classmate Nicole—Max sells a lie with a deal: they’re going on a road trip to his 20th college reunion in New Orleans, but sometimes he’ll let her drive. “Don’t Make Me Go” has herky-jerky moments with Wally behind the wheel that provide all too tidy a visual metaphor for how this well-intended journey can sometimes feel.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Anonymous Club’ Review: Indie Rocker Courtney Barnett Gets A Loving & Intimate Showcase

Exposing the isolation, mental health struggles, and imposter syndrome that can often come with universal acclaim so early in one’s career, Danny Cohen’s insular and gorgeously shot 16mm doc “Anonymous Club” burrows into singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett’s anxiety with striking clarity. Told across four chapters and roughly covering a few years in Barnett’s life — from her “Tell Me How You Really Feel” tour to early forays into writing her most recent “Things Take Time, Take Time” — “Anonymous Club” allows the reclusive artist to open up in intimate detail.
MENTAL HEALTH
theplaylist.net

‘Loki’ Season 2: ‘Blindspotting’ Star Rafael Casal Joins The Cast Of Disney+ Show In A Major Role

Season 2 of “Loki,” one of Marvel‘s most popular Disney+ shows, is still at least a year away. There’s still a lot about the next season to be excited about, though. Weirdo filmmaking team Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are on board to co-direct most of the upcoming season after they did the same on this year’s “Moon Knight.” And course, Tom Hiddleston is back as the trickster god, along with Owen Wilson as his TVA quasi-sidekick Mobius.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Warrior’: Gavin O’Connor’s Fighting Series Heads To Paramount+, Gina Rodriguez & Ex-UFC Champ Daniel Cormier To Star

Gavin O’Connor’s 2011 film “Warrior” didn’t light up the box office, but as far as fighting movies go, it’s one of the best there is. The film pits Tom Hardy against Joel Edgerton, two brothers who battle each other and their demons in the intense world of mixed martial arts tournaments. For fans of MMA, the movie remains a sensation, as several figures from that world show up in the film. And the movie is brutal on every level, with the family drama hitting as hard as the punches.
UFC
theplaylist.net

‘Balabusta’: Julia Garner’s First Project In Her Deal With Tomorrow Studios Is An International Jewel Heist Drama

Thanks to her Emmy-award-winning work in “Ozark” and her recent leading role in Netflix‘s “Inventing Anna,” Julia Garner is one of the “it” women of TV right now. And the high demand for her caused the actress to sign a first-look television deal with Tomorrow Studios earlier this year. While the studio behind TNT‘s “Snowpiercer” and AppleTV+‘s “Physical” only launched in 2019, they have big plans with Garner, and their first project together sounds enticing.
TV SERIES

