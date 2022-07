If you're an avid TikTok user, you've probably come across the viral #wallhandstandchallenge, a challenge in which users place one foot on the ground and the other on a wall or vertical surface before twisting into a handstand and then arching their backs to do a split while upside down, reports Shape. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this trend is as difficult and dangerous as it is confusing to understand. The moves required in the handstand challenge involve advanced skill levels of gymnastics coupled with core strength and flexibility. Novice users, rather than trained acrobats, who have tried this trend have been injured by attempting advanced inversions of their backs and legs, or by falling onto nearby objects after losing their balance.

YOGA ・ 1 DAY AGO