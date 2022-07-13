ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota Woman Drives to Iowa Jail to Bail Out Boyfriend in Car Stolen From Minnesota, Gets Arrested

By Andy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If your boyfriend gets arrested and you are the one going to bail him out, and you are in a stolen car and don't have a driver's license, you should walk to jail. One woman did not....

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

