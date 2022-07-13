South Dakota Woman Drives to Iowa Jail to Bail Out Boyfriend in Car Stolen From Minnesota, Gets Arrested

LAKE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — It started with a tip that a large shipment of meth was on its way from Minnesota to South Dakota. It ended with a highspeed chase, gunshots and two arrests. Court documents says 40-year old James Lanpher and 45-year-old Bonner Juel were in the...
Suspect vehicle in an attempted abduction in Jackson, MN. Windom police are asking the public to remain vigilant after an attempted child abduction. The incident happened at approximately 2:25 p.m. Friday on East Hill. Police say an 11-year-old boy was riding his bike when a blue, four-door Ford sedan pulled...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, an inmate has died of an apparent suicide. The report indicates the 60-year-old inmate, John Lewis, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary on July 13. Apparently, authorities did attempt to resuscitate Lewis but were unsuccessful.
BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The moral of the story is — if you’re going to bond your boyfriend out of jail, don’t do it in a stolen car. A Sioux Falls woman now faces felony charges after she allegedly did just that. According to a criminal...
Drinking and driving is a BIG no-no. If you are caught it's expensive, you may have to spend the night or nights in jail, and you may even lose your ability to drive legally. One man recently stopped by police here in Minnesota was six times the legal limit when he was tested, which in some cases would put some people into a coma or even death being that drunk. According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, the arrest was made recently by the Blaine Police Department in the north metro, where the driver of the vehicle blew a .525, or more than 6 times the legal limit of .08!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The search for a missing baby is getting a lot of attention, but the disappearance of Leland Poor Thunder is part of a much bigger story. Officials in Pennington County and Oglala Tribal Police have been looking for the one-year-old boy since the Fourth of July.
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Local and state law enforcement are investigating a high-speed vehicle pursuit with shots fired that started in Minnehaha County and ended in the city of Madison Thursday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg said that there were reports of shots fired from the suspects’ vehicle...
ASHTON—A rural Ashton couple was arrested about 12:55 a.m. Thursday, July 14, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrests of 52-year-old Michael Lawrence McDonald and 50-year-old Amanda Jean McDonald stemmed from them being found in possession of...
(Le Mars, IA) — A Le Mars man has killed himself during a standoff with police. Officers were knocking on the door of a home Thursday at about 9:30 p-m when several shots were fired. One of the bullets went into a neighboring home and lodged in the headboard of a bed. The officers backed off and set up a security perimeter. They say they tried several times to contact the person inside but there was no response. Finally, at about 3:00 a-m the emergency response team made an entry and found the man inside dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The dead man’s name hasn’t been released.
Orleans, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man was hurt in a single vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in Northern Dickinson County. The Iowa State Patrol says 70-year-old Robert Barber was eastbound on 260th Avenue near Orleans around 4:30 when his pickup left the road and collided with a utility pole.
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. An Iowa pair was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Jackson County Wednesday evening. The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on Highway 86 near 715th St in Minneota Township, just north of the Iowa border. The Minnesota State Patrol...
Taking a snooze in your car might be tempting sometimes, but depending on what state you're in, it can also be very illegal. But is South Dakota one of them?. Federally, sleeping in your car isn't a crime, but in several states and municipalities, it most definitely is. Even taking a quick nap at a rest stop can cause you trouble in a handful of states.
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– Two people from Spirit Lake were seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Highway 86 just north of the Iowa border Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 85-year-old Duane Kiner was southbound in Minneota Township around 6:30 when the bike left road and entered the ditch.
On today's episode of idiot criminals, a 41-year-old woman in South Dakota was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle to pick up her boyfriend from jail. The arrest occurred on Friday, July 8th at 2 a.m. in Rock Rapids. The Sioux Falls woman identified as Jamie Marie Estenson was charged with first-degree theft, operation without a registration card or plate, no valid driver’s license, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
A 75-year-old Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dodge County. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 30 near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township (just east of Blooming Prairie), according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report says Ronald L. Karg, of Glencoe, was...
