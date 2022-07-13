ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NC

Camp Hope returns for residents of Belmont's Holy Angels

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
Residents from Holy Angels will return to Camp Hope starting Monday after a three-year absence.

"This just gives our residents a chance to get outside and experience nature," said CEO Kerri Massey during a re-opening celebration for supporters on Tuesday. "They'll just have camp as other summer campers have it."

That means residents at Holy Angels will be able to do artwork in a renovated lodge, take in the South Fork River from a riverfront porch or experience nature along completely paved trails, which will make it easier for those who use wheelchairs for mobility.

Holy Angels have not been able to use the riverfront camp since 2019. Holy Angels bought the 15-acre property in 1992 and opened it in 1994. The camp was designed to expand and enhance the specialized programs, services and recreational opportunities for the residents of Holy Angels, and features a wheelchair accessible nature trail, boat dock, lodge, campfire pit and pavilion.

Gary Bettin spent a career working with Bank of America in Charlotte, but now captains the pontoon boat "Spirit of Maria," named after the first resident of Holy Angels, the late Maria Morrow.

He can't wait to pilot the boat once again and see the residents of Holy Angels smile.

"They know when they're coming for the boat ride and you see in their faces what that means to them," Bettin said.

“The residents love the warm feeling of the sun on their faces and the cool breeze of the wind as they take a ride on the pontoon boat," Massey said.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped lead to the pause at Camp Hope, but it also gave Holy Angels a chance to refurbish and improve the property.

Donations and grant money totaling about $200,000 helped pay for the work, although half of the improvements were done by either volunteers or staff members, said Regina Moody, president of Holy Angels.

“Camp Hope brings our residents so much joy,” said Massey. “A warm smile demonstrates a happy heart and that’s what this camp brings to our residents, participants, staff and volunteers."

Holy Angels was founded in 1955 by the Sisters of Mercy. The private, nonprofit corporation located in Belmont, N.C., provides residential services and innovative programs for children and adults with intellectual developmental disabilities with delicate medical conditions.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

