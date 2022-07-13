ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Slain Uvalde teacher's sister speaks out on newly released video: 'We don't want to relive this tragedy'

Cover picture for the articleJul. 13, 2022 - 02:50 - Sister of Robb elementary school...

Graphic Content Warning: Hallway footage obtained in Uvalde school shooting | KVUE

KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman’s Tony Plohetski obtained hallway footage from the Uvalde school shooting. In this footage, you can see the school shooter crash his truck, a student who witnesses the shooter walking through the hallways, and multiple law enforcement officers taking fire. KVUE and the Statesman are releasing footage to help bring clarity to the community. Parts of the video have been edited and censored out of respect for the families. Viewer discretion is advised.
Sabinal priest helps Uvalde community in light of tragedy

SABINAL – On the day of the Robb Elementary School shooting, Father Matthew DeLeon responded immediately, meeting with children and their families at the hospital. “Devastating and traumatizing, but also very overwhelming, breathtaking to see the depth of their faith,” Father DeLeon, who is a priest and a dean of the Uvalde deanery, said.
Uvalde Officials Pushed Narrative of ‘Hero’ Cops With ‘Zero Hesitation’ in School Massacre

Amid mounting scrutiny of the police response to the Robb Elementary School massacre in early June, Uvalde city officials tried to convince state leaders to go along with a narrative about local cops displaying “zero hesitation” and acting as “heroes,” according to the San Antonio Express News. Remarks presented to Col. Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, and District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee at a June 2 meeting reportedly included the claim that “each minute [of the police response] was used to save lives of children and teachers.” Singling out the school district police chief, Pete Arredondo, and several Uvalde Police Department officers, the proposed narrative also said, “There was zero hesitation on any of these officers’ part, they moved directly towards the gunfire,” according to the Express-News.
Remains found in Bandera identified as missing woman, report says

Skeletal remains found in Bandera have been identified as a woman who disappeared last month, according to the Bandera Bulletin. Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King told the newspaper this week that the remains belonged to Brittany McMahon, 33. Her cause of death is pending results from an autopsy. McMahon...
Father of student killed in Uvalde calls surveillance videos ‘frustrating,’ wants officers to be fired

A father of a student killed in the attack on Robb Elementary School says there is “no excuse” for police inaction seen in hallway surveillance videos released this week. In an interview with CNN, Vincent Salazar, the dad of 11-year-old Layla Marie Salazar, called for law enforcement officers to be fired because they simply “didn’t do their jobs.”
