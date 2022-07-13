Slain Uvalde teacher's sister speaks out on newly released video: 'We don't want to relive this tragedy'

Amid mounting scrutiny of the police response to the Robb Elementary School massacre in early June, Uvalde city officials tried to convince state leaders to go along with a narrative about local cops displaying “zero hesitation” and acting as “heroes,” according to the San Antonio Express News. Remarks presented to Col. Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, and District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee at a June 2 meeting reportedly included the claim that “each minute [of the police response] was used to save lives of children and teachers.” Singling out the school district police chief, Pete Arredondo, and several Uvalde Police Department officers, the proposed narrative also said, “There was zero hesitation on any of these officers’ part, they moved directly towards the gunfire,” according to the Express-News.

