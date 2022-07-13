ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

New Details About How Long Coronaviruses Can Survive On Frozen Food

By Beth Bradford
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coronaviruses have been found lurking in a new place, and they could be chilling in your own...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical Daily

Coronavirus Can Survive In Frozen Meat For A Month, Study Says

A new study suggests that the cousins of SARS-CoV-2 can survive in frozen meat and fish for up to a month. Prompted by COVID outbreaks in Asia, where it was suspected that the virus came from packaged meat, researchers conducted a study on frozen chicken, beef, pork and salmon. The...
FOOD SAFETY
Health Digest

COVID-19 Had A Bigger Effect On The Health Of Children Worldwide Than Anyone Knew

Millions of children around the world have missed out on routine vaccinations since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF. Analyzing immunization data from 2019 to 2021, the report found that 25 million children didn't get fully vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis last year, marking the largest sustained decline in pediatric vaccinations in 30 years (via CNN). There has also been a steep decline in childhood immunizations for polio, measles, and human papillomavirus (HPV).
KIDS
The Independent

All over-50s to be offered Covid booster and flu vaccine from September

All people aged 50 and over are to be offered a Covid-19 booster and flu jab this autumn, the government has announced.Some 26 million Britons will be eligible, with over-75s and the most vulnerable expected to start receiving their doses from September, according to the UK Health Security Agency.Under the guidance outlined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), all frontline health and social care workers will also be offered another booster jab, as will those aged 5 to 49 who are deemed clinically at-risk, including pregnant women, and household contacts of people with compromised immune systems.For people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Packaging
The Guardian

Microplastics detected in meat, milk and blood of farm animals

Microplastic contamination has been reported in beef and pork for the first time, as well as in the blood of cows and pigs on farms. Scientists at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VUA) in the Netherlands found the particles in three-quarters of meat and milk products tested and every blood sample in their pilot study.
AGRICULTURE
foodsafetynews.com

Mostly children sick in Chinese Salmonella egg outbreak

A Salmonella outbreak that mainly sickened children in China was caused by contaminated kitchen-made mayonnaise used in egg sandwiches, according to a study. In September 2019, the Shenzhen and Dongguan Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were notified of a large cluster of suspected gastroenteritis involving primarily children who sought medical care at hospitals in the two cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Swiss outbreaks triple in 2021; illnesses also rise

The number of foodborne outbreaks almost tripled in Switzerland in 2021 compared to the year before. This past year, 37 outbreaks were reported with 540 people sick and 40 hospitalized versus 13 outbreaks in 2020. Officials at the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office said the increase could be random,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Chocolate Factory to Restart Production After Salmonella Scare - Barry Callebaut

BERLIN (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut said that it would restart the first chocolate production lines as of early August at its factory in Wieze, Belgium, following a salmonella outbreak at the site. The Belgian-Swiss chocolate manufacturer reported that "the cleaning of the chocolate lines affected by the entry of salmonella-positive...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Health Digest

Registered Dietitian Kara Lydon Shares How You Can Still Enjoy Dairy If You're Lactose Intolerant - Exclusive

If there's one thing Boston-based registered dietitian and licensed dietitian nutritionist Kara Lydon recommends to all of her clients, it's getting enough dairy in their diets. "The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that most Americans consume three servings of dairy per day," she stated during an exclusive interview with Health Digest. "While that's a helpful guideline to aim for, don't stress out too much about the number. As long as you're consuming dairy in a way that makes sense for you."
NUTRITION
Verywell Health

What Are the Symptoms of Omicron BA.5?

Omicron BA.5 is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States.Experts said that while this subvariant may be more capable of evading natural and vaccine-induced immunity, BA.5 symptoms are similar to those caused by earlier versions of Omicron. It is very hard to distinguish one variant from the other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

How Changes In Weather Are Linked To Migraines

Migraines are severe headaches that typically cause intense throbbing on one side of the head, per the National Health Service (NHS). If you have an attack, you might also notice other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to sound and light (via Mayo Clinic). According to the NHS,...
ENVIRONMENT
Health Digest

Everything You Need To Know About Period Flu

If you've ever felt legitimately sick right before getting your period (we're talking nausea, aches, and feeling feverish), you might get what some experts call the "period flu," according to The Healthy. While it's not actually the influenza virus, it can mimic some of its symptoms in the time between ovulation and a menstrual period, making for a pretty rough premenstrual time.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Health Digest

What To Know About The Link Between Depression And Strokes

Nearly 800,000 Americans suffer from a stroke every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers are staggering, with someone in the United States experiencing a stroke every 40 seconds. It's an extremely serious and potentially fatal medical emergency that ranks as the 5th leading cause of death in the country, and the number one cause of disability (via American Stroke Association).
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

How Energy Drinks Can Affect Your Sleep Quality

Whether you're a college student who pulled an all-nighter studying for an exam or an adult heading to work after struggling with insomnia the night before, some nights we don't get the recommended amount of sleep for our age range. If you're tired, you might need a pick-me-up to get through the day, which is often obtained through the consumption of caffeine. On an early morning, you may notice long lines at your local Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts, illustrating how many people start their day by drinking caffeinated beverages. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that approximately 80% of American adults consume caffeine on a daily basis, making the stimulant extremely popular.
LIFESTYLE
Health Digest

What You Should Know Before Drinking 'Raw' Water

Those of us living in highly industrialized countries enjoy the privilege of not having to concern ourselves with where our next glass of clean water is coming from. Millions across the U.S. get tap water from a public community water system that's strictly regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims that we boast some of the cleanest drinking water in the world.
FOOD SAFETY
Health Digest

Eat These Foods If You Need More Vitamin B

Feeling tired lately? Maybe it isn't stress or lack of sleep. If you find yourself chugging coffee to get through the day — or if you're feeling, well, kind of blah — your body might be telling you something. The easiest place to start looking for clues is your diet. And if there's one nutritional deficiency responsible for causing fatigue, it's vitamin B (via Healthline).
FITNESS
GMA

Big Olaf Creamery ice cream recalled due to listeria outbreak in 10 states

Florida-based Big Olaf Creamery ice cream brand has issued a recall due to an outbreak of listeria. The voluntary recall comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, announced its investigation earlier this week of infections linked to ice cream supplied by Big Olaf Creamery of Sarasota, Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
CBS News

Potentially deadly bacteria found in some U.S. ground meat supply

A new Consumer Reports investigation found dangerous and potentially deadly bacteria in some ground meat sold in supermarkets around the U.S. Consumer Reports deputy editor for special projects Brian Vines joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about the "alarming" findings, and offers tips for safely cooking and eating ground meat this summer grilling season.
FOOD SAFETY
Health Digest

Could The Key To The Right Depression Medication Be Genetic Testing?

If you've ever gone through the process of finding an antidepressant, you might be familiar with the trial-and-error involved. Finding the right medication can be frustrating, time-consuming, and can bring on a whole slew of unwanted side effects. However, researchers are now saying that genetic testing might be the key to getting the most effective prescription.
HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy