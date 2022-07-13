Yoenis Cespedes to play first official baseball in over two years: Report

Yoenis Cespedes is reportedly set to play in an official baseball game for the first time since going AWOL before leaving the Mets during the pandemic shortened 2020 season.

According to MLB reporter Francys Romero, Cespedes will make his baseball return this winter when he plays in the Dominican Winter League as a member of the Aguilas Cibaeñas. It will mark more than two years since the 36-year-old played in an official game.

Cespedes was a fan favorite in New York after coming over via trade in 2015, hitting 17 home runs to help the Mets to their last division title and World Series appearance. He was an All-Star in 2016 before injuries, most notably an ankle injury will evading a boar on his ranch, derailed the rest of his Mets career.

After playing just over 100 games combined in 2017 and 2018, Cespedes appeared in just eight games in 2020 before leaving the team, citing COVID-19 concerns with his family.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)