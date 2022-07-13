ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Entergy power customers will receive an $80 credit next month. Here's how to get it.

By ROSS REILY, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago

Just in time for the dog days of summer, Entergy Mississippi customers are going to get a little help with their electric bills.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said Wednesday that customers of Entergy can begin signing up to receive a one-time $80 check from the state’s largest electric utility starting Aug. 1 using the company’s website. Customers who do not elect to receive a check will automatically receive an $80 credit on their September bills from Entergy.

This stems from the June announcement that the Public Service Commission reached a $300 million settlement with Entergy and other unnamed parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVlGq_0gec4lAH00

Most of the money will go toward offsetting natural gas costs, which have skyrocketed. Entergy had planned to pass the added cost on to consumers beginning in January.

Presley said the $80 refund will go to all 421,000 Entergy customers. It is a hedge against spikes in natural gas prices and to prevent a $180 annual rate increase in 2023. The commission also imposed a a moratorium on certain Entergy profits for four years.

“Our job at the PSC is to be a watchdog, not a lapdog agency, and this $80 refund is a direct result of our action to protect the pocketbooks of Mississippians against over-profiting by corporate monopolies,” Presley said. “I fought hard to give each Entergy customer the option to get this $80 in the form of a check rather than just a bill credit. With gas prices at $4 per gallon at the pump and inflation rising at every turn, I want customers who need this money for the family budget to get it now.”

Entergy Mississippi customers who opt for an $80 check have from Aug.1 through Aug. 17 to register using their “MyEntergy” account at entergy-mississippi.com for their refund.

