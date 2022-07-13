Trigg Lindah medalist at Missouri Junior Tour Event

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Northwest All-Star 11-and-under team finished third in the state on Saturday in Columbia. Northwest topped Twin City 12-7 on Friday to take the third spot and eliminate Twin City. Northwest jumped out to an early lead with Ravenwood’s Wyatt Scadden singling and Ravenwood’s Liam Cordell tripling and scoring on an error.
Returning for its 187th year, the Boone County Fair will be held this week at the Central Missouri Events Center in Columbia. The fair is scheduled to open Tuesday and run until Saturday with events and contests scheduled throughout the week. Activities kick off Monday evening with Family Fun Night at 5:30 p.m.
Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a residential structure fire early Saturday morning that caused an estimated $1.6 million in damage. County firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1:21 a.m. in the 10,000 block of East Greenfield Road, south of Centralia, according to a Facebook post from the Fire District.
The recent announcement of the termination of a contract between the city and developers of a 581-acre solar field north of Columbia is yet another setback in reaching the city’s 100% renewable energy goal by 2035. The Columbia City Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday...
