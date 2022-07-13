ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This 32-inch Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor is currently $120 off in Prime Day deal

By Momo Tabari
laptopmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Day 2022 is almost over, but it's never too late to get your hands on a deal that can change your life. The Samsung 4K 32-inch Smart Monitor is on sale, and if you need a screen without the hassle of a PC tower, this is a great...

www.laptopmag.com

laptopmag.com

Xbox Game Pass vs. PlayStation Plus: Which game subscription service is better?

Which is better: Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus? The answer is a little more complicated than you may think, but we’ll try to answer it. Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus are the two biggest game subscription services on the planet, offering two different visions of what this generation of console gaming looks like. But which one reigns supreme? Let’s find out.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung's SmartThings Find service officially connects its 200 millionth device

Accessory Android Gadget Galaxy S Smart Home Smartphone Tablet Ultrabook Wearable Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Samsung's SmartThings Find network has only been around worldwide since October 2020. Despite this, the OEM has now confirmed that it has seen its 200 millionth node, suggesting that it is now made up of devices of this number (at least).
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Pad 6: Four new Xiaomi tablets on the way including a potential Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra rival

The Xiaomi Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro debuted almost a year ago. Xiaomi looks set to bring successors to tablets soon, and it appears the company may expand the lineup even further. According to leaker Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi has four new tablets lined up to launch this year. Said tablets will come in four flavors: 10.4", 12.6", and 14" in addition to an 11" model. The 11" model looks all but guaranteed to be the vanilla Xiaomi Pad 6. The leaker's wording alludes to that, and the Xiaomi Pad 5 is of that same size.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

DJI Mic review

The DJI mic is one of the best wireless mic systems available to content creators today. It records excellent audio, works across several devices and its charging case is fantastic. Pros. +. Excellent sturdy design. +. 820 feet transmission range. +. Crisp, clean recordings. +. Fantastic charging case and long-lasting...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The best Prime Day 2022 tablet deals

Amazon and other retailers are offering some excellent discounts on Android and Apple tablets during Prime Day 2022, and we’re going to tell you about them. We’ll continue to keep this page updated as deals become available or as specific devices sell out. If you’re looking to save on more than just tablets, you should definitely check out our Prime Day hub summarizing all of the best tech deals you can find right now or keep tabs on our live blog for up-to-the-minute information on new and interesting sales.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Will PlayStation Stars usher in the return of PlayStation Home?

Sony recently revealed PlayStation Stars, a loyalty program that rewards players for accomplishing certain feats or purchasing PlayStation Store items. Doing something as simple as playing a game monthly, or completing “a variety of campaigns and activities,” will offer rewards. You’ll also get something for being the first in your local time zone to platinum a game. This is a run-of-the-mill points system, which is common for most businesses to encourage frequent spending at its stores.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

These Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Still Live: Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung 980 Pro SSD, LG C1 OLED 4K TV, and More

If you're in the market for a massively sized OLED TV, now is a rare time to get one at a price that won't bust your wallet. The 77" LG OLED 4K TV has been priced down to $2200 or less, depending on whether or not you're an Amazon Prime Cardholder (which is worth getting anyways, especially for Amazon Prime Day). If you want something smaller, there's also a 55" Sony OLED 4K TV for under $1000 or a 48" LG 4K TV for just over $800.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Master & Dynamic MW75 review

The Master & Dynamic MW75 has the look and sound quality of $600 headphones, but not the noise cancellation. It’s been three years since Master & Dynamic released its last flagship headphones: the MW65. Revered as an attractively designed model with superb sound, the MW65 got lost in the shuffle because of a high MSRP and stiff competition from heavyweights such as Bose and Sony. Hoping to regain its footing in the noise-cancelling headphones market, Master & Dynamic announced the series’ newest entry. Introducing the MW75.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Xiaomi 12S Leica smartphone takes incredible photos with the 50 MP Sony IMX707 main camera

Capture every memory when you have the Xiaomi 12S Leica smartphone. Designed with a 69.9 mm ultra-narrow body, it’s easy to hold in one hand so you can shoot on the go. Moreover, it gives you a professional feeling as well as a pro-quality result. In fact, the Leica optical lens delivers native dual image quality, 2 colors styles, all-weather shots, and authentic Leica images. Furthermore, it boasts an energy-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ processor that delivers dynamic performance. Crafted with simplicity in mind, this sophisticated-looking phone provides a 4,500 mAh large battery capacity as well as 67-watt charging. Additionally, the super bright 6.28″ display has a 120 Hz refresh rate as well as a 2,400 by 1,080 resolution. You’ll also enjoy the 419 PPI high pixel density, level 16,000 automatic dimming, 12-bit color depth, and 1,100-nit peak brightness.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

5 little-known iPhone features that look like magic tricks

No, Siri won’t respond to “Abracadabra,” but it will, believe it or not, launch the Apple browser if you say, “Accio, Safari!” Commanding your iPhone to open apps with Harry Potter spells aren’t the only cool, magic-esque actions your iOS device can perform. In fact, I have four more little-known iPhone tricks that will make you feel like a wand-wielding Hogwarts student.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Windows 12 may arrive in 2024 thanks to Microsoft's renewed update schedule

Microsoft is switching up its update release schedule once again with a new roadmap that will bring one major update every three years — signaling the possible arrival of Windows 12. According to sources speaking with sister-site Windows Central, Microsoft is scrapping its annual release schedule in favor of...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Laser Projector 1S 2022 model launches with 40 ms low latency gaming mode

Xiaomi has launched a 2022 edition of the Laser Projector 1S. The original 4K device launched in 2020; the newer device is cheaper, with a 1080p resolution. The projector has a 1.27:1 throw ratio and can cast images up to 150-in across. The latest model uses ALPD Laser Display technology for enhanced color and picture quality.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, Galaxy Tabs, Sony headphones, and more

Today's best deals start with one of the best laptops on the market, as you can now purchase a new 16-inch MacBook Pro for just $2,249 after receiving a 10 percent discount that translates to $250 savings. These savings are being applied to the 2021 model, which comes packed with Apple's M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio. You also get longer battery life than most laptops, as it will perfectly deliver up to 21 hours, depending on how you use it.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi TV ES Pro 4K launches in new sizes with 120 Hz refresh rate

Xiaomi has launched three new sizes of its TV ES Pro. The gadget, first released earlier this year with an 86-in model, is now available in 55-in, 65-in and 75-in variants. The devices are similar to the first model, with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The 4K display has up...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

How to use SUMIF in Google Sheets

When you ask people which Google Sheets functions they are familiar with, the most common answers you will get are SUM and IF. But what if I tell you that Google Sheets has a function that combines both? The SUMIF function will become one of your favorites after we delve into how it can streamline your workflow.
SOFTWARE
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $40, Get a 128GB Samsung Pro Plus microSDXC Card with Reader for $20.99 – Today Only

This 128GB Samsung Pro Plus microSDXC card comes with the all-new reader, and you can get both for $20.99, today only, originally $39.99. It’s rated U3, Class 10 for blazing fast 160MB/s and 120MB/s read / write speeds, making it perfect for 4K video as well as storage for apps or games. Don’t have a microSD slot on your computer? Simply place the card in the USB reader. Product page.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

The best Amazon Prime Day wearable deals from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and others

Smartwatches and fitness trackers keep track of your activity throughout the day, but they've also become some of the most popular accessories over the past few years. There are more options to choose from now than ever before, and Amazon Prime Day deals have discounted many of our favorites. Our favorite picks for iOS and Android users, the Apple Watch and Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4, are down to the best prices we've seen, plus you can also save on devices from Fitbit, Garmin and others. Here are the best wearable deals we found for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
ELECTRONICS

