Businesses, conferences say 'no' to Missouri cities after abortion ban

St. Louis is losing out on some opportunities because of the state's abortion ban.

The Kansas City Star reported that the National Association for College Admission Counseling was considering both St. Louis and Kansas City to host its 2025 conference. But since abortion was banned, neither city is being considered anymore.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted that it's not the first convention the state has lost due to the abortion ban -- and it won't be the last.

Kansas City Mayor Quentin Lucas said the situation is disappointing for the businesses, hotels and workers who lose out.

The three-day conference would bring in about 6,000 attendees for an economic impact of about $5 million.