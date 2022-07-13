ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Businesses, conferences say 'no' to Missouri cities after abortion ban

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCGrq_0gec2Zar00

St. Louis is losing out on some opportunities because of the state's abortion ban.

The Kansas City Star reported that the National Association for College Admission Counseling was considering both St. Louis and Kansas City to host its 2025 conference. But since abortion was banned, neither city is being considered anymore.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted that it's not the first convention the state has lost due to the abortion ban -- and it won't be the last.

Kansas City Mayor Quentin Lucas said the situation is disappointing for the businesses, hotels and workers who lose out.

The three-day conference would bring in about 6,000 attendees for an economic impact of about $5 million.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri resident infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba. Health officials say they believe the parasite was contracted at Lake of Three Fires near Bedford, Iowa, about two hours north of Kansas City. The name and age of the patient will not be released. Iowa officials closed the Lake of Three Fires State Park near Taylor County as a precaution on July 7. The beach remains closed.
IOWA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Troubling questions abound for Kansas police in wake of Jan. 6 Commission hearings

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. A chief of police […] The post Troubling questions abound for Kansas police in wake of Jan. 6 Commission hearings appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
KTTS

Missouri Voters Asked To Decide Fight For Control Of K.C. Police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A power struggle over control of the Kansas City’s police department is going before Missouri voters. In November, voters across the state will decide whether lawmakers have the authority to increase the minimum amount the city must pay its police force. Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: What else is on your August ballot?

With all of the attention being focused on the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment, Kansas voters may be wondering what else will be on their ballots this Aug. 2. Kansas’ party primaries will be on that ballot. Voters must be registered as members of a particular party...
KANSAS STATE
Y101

What is the “Coolest” City in the State of Missouri?

Missouri has a bunch of fantastic cities like Columbia, Branson, Jefferson City, St. Louis, and Kansas City, but which one is the "coolest'? One Website claims they know the answer to that question, and I don't know if they got it right... According to the website thediscoverer.com, Kansas City is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Politics Local#The Kansas City Star
wpsdlocal6.com

Missouri governor says no to special session on abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson says he won't call a special legislative session to address confusion over the state's new abortion ban. Parson on Thursday told KTVI that the issue is too complicated to be solved during a special session, which typically last days or at most weeks.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
kjluradio.com

Little-known story of African American Union soldiers comes to life this month in Missouri

Missouri State Parks is getting ready to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the historic ride of the 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps. The corps consisted of 23 Buffalo Soldiers, all African American soldiers who served in the western frontier following the Civil War. The soldiers were primarily stationed in remote locations, so they had limited contact with settlers. Their job was to protect towns from Native American raids, broke up mining disputes, and protected wagon trains for settlers heading west.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Heated political issue affects Overland Park chocolatier

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A heated political issue is now affecting an Overland Park business. Some customers recently complained about the store in an online review because of a sticker. Andre's Confiserie Suiesse has been in the Kansas City metro for 67 years. There are two locations with more...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Kansas Reflector

What those Kansas abortion amendment yard signs are really saying

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Kansas neighborhoods have...
KANSAS STATE
KSHB 41 Action News

KCMO leaders to implement strategy used in Omaha to reduce violent crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The busy basketball courts at Oak Park near East 44th Street and Agnes Avenue are a way Pat Clarke tries to keep the violence out of his neighborhood. "Especially when we witness kids 15, 16, 17 years old, walking around with guns on the inside of the shirts--that's how they carry them now," Pat Clarke, President of the Oak Park Neighborhood Association said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy