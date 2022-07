When members of the Junior class of Alfred Ely Beach High School left for the end of the 1971 school year, little did they know that their Senior year would be disrupted, their dreams of being the largest class in Savannah history destroyed and long-term friendships placed on hold due to desegregation and mandatory busing. The class of 1972, was the class that endured the threats, fights and struggles that brought about change in the Savannah – Chatham County Public School System. It was the class that fully integrated public schools in the system, something, even though it was historic, has been forgotten or ignored.

