Bruins reportedly make 2 more organizational depth signings

As of 4 p.m., the Bruins have yet to make any real NHL signings on Day 1 of free agency. That includes Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, neither of which have been the subject of any official updates yet.

They did make a trade, though, sending Erik Haula to the Devils for Pavel Zacha . They've also made three organizational depth signings.

After reportedly signing left wing A.J. Greer earlier in the day, the Bruins made two more additions later in the afternoon, reportedly signing center/right wing Vinni Lettieri and defenseman Dan Renouf.

Lettieri, 27, split last season between NHL Anaheim and AHL San Diego. Had 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 31 games with the Ducks and 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games with San Diego. He has 18 points in 82 career NHL games spread across four seasons with the Ducks and New York Rangers.

Renouf, 28, is a 6-foot-3, left-shot defenseman with six years of AHL experience, but just 23 career games in the NHL. He is a University of Maine alum.

While none of the three signings will excite fans, adding to your organizational depth is never a bad thing, especially when it's players who have had success at the AHL level. Their experience and leadership should only help younger players in Providence, and it's not out of the question that any of them could be called up to Boston if there's a rash of injuries.