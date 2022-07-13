4 men with brass knuckles attack victim at Times Square subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police launched an investigation after a person was attacked by four men with brass knuckles inside the Times Square subway station Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened at approximately 1:42p.m. at West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue.
Two of the suspects exited the station to parts unknown.
The other two suspects fled towards the 1,2, and 3 southbound trains, officials said.
The victim suffered a laceration the the arm, the NYPD said.
