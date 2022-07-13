ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 men with brass knuckles attack victim at Times Square subway station: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
 4 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police launched an investigation after a person was attacked by four men with brass knuckles inside the Times Square subway station Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 1:42p.m. at West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Two of the suspects exited the station to parts unknown.

The other two suspects fled towards the 1,2, and 3 southbound trains, officials said.

The victim suffered a laceration the the arm, the NYPD said.

