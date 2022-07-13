ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Watch: Jags RB James Robinson continues to make progress towards a return from injury

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
While it isn’t clear when he will return from his Achilles injury, fans are excited to see Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson back on the field when the time is right. They were able to witness him make some progress during organized team activities, and while he may not be ready right away for camp, he’s continued to work hard with his rehab.

On Tuesday, a video was posted of Robinson in the Jags indoor facility working on his change of direction. And while he wasn’t moving at full speed, fans were very excited for the third-year rusher as it’s another step towards getting him back.

Robinson has been the main source of offense for the Jags the past two seasons, so he’ll be a welcomed return when he’s back. He will enter this season with 1,837 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Over half of those yards (1,070) were accumulated during his rookie campaign, while the remaining 767 yards were garnered last season before he tore his Achilles in December against the New York Jets.

Of course, the Jags won’t rush Robinson back, either. However, it will give them time to get a good look at what they have behind him through some of camp, starting with 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne, who is returning from a season-ending Lisfranc injury. The team also drafted a rookie in the fifth round in Snoop Conner and has another notable in veteran Ryquell Armstead along with a few others.

There may be a new update on Robinson at the start of camp as the Jags are set to return on July 24. We’ll be sure to post an update when that time comes along with any other developments on Robinson’s status.

