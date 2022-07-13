ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

How do local law enforcement agencies interact with schools?

By WMRA
wmra.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome local school districts have removed school resource officers in recent years; others have chosen to keep theirs. WMRA’s Randi B. Hagi investigated the role of police in public schools in our area. Here’s the first of her two-part report. School resource officers, or SROs – the...

www.wmra.org

WHSV

Harrisonburg first responders celebrate beloved Officer Mike

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday at Stone Spring Elementary School, Harrisonburg’s first responders gathered to celebrate the retirement of one of the Harrisonburg Police Department’s most beloved officers. Officer Mike Gangloff has been with HPD since 1997 and has served as the department’s D.A.R.E. officer since 2000,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Neighbors continue to speak out against proposed Harrisonburg development

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of neighboring communities continue to speak out against a proposed massive housing development from the Harrisonburg Housing Authority. The proposed Bluestone Town Center would include around 800 units of mixed-income housing and be built on 84 acres of land near the intersection of Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Avenue. However, over the last few months, almost 300 people who live near the proposed site have banded together in opposition to the project.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man charged for armed robbery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a man from Charlottesville has been charged for an armed robbery that occurred last month. According to police, 22-year-old Jahmeak Keimarius Daniel of Charlottesville has been charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm or other weapon on school property, grand larceny, and possession or transportation of firearms or concealed weapons by a convicted felon.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Attorney: Niko the dog euthanized

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The attorney for the family of a local dog that has been at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for years says the animal has been euthanized. Attorney Elliott Harding tweeted on Friday that Niko the dog was euthanized overnight by representatives from Albemarle County. This would...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police investigating multiple shots fired overnight in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an incident where multiple shots were fired overnight. At 1:48 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, officers responded to the area of 13th and Main Street in Lynchburg after receiving multiple reports of shots fired. Officials say upon arrival...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

City of Staunton declares local emergency

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Interim City Manager, Leslie Beauregard, has issued a declaration of local emergency due to the damage caused by the July 6 storm. According to a press release, the declaration’s primary purpose is so the city can be eligible for reimbursement for expenses incurred in its response. It’s also to provide greater flexibility in the city’s business practices during the response.
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Parks & Rec says recent fireworks caused damage to courts

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Parks and Rec says they needed $5,000 of taxpayer money to repair several courts because Fourth of July fireworks damaged the surfaces. Susannah Smith, the construction coordinator for Parks & Rec, says burn marks covered about a quarter of the tennis court at Jefferson Park.
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Discipline#School Shooting#High School#School Principal#Sro#The Washington Post
WHSV

Harrisonburg to move forward with major University Boulevard project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council gave the go-ahead Tuesday night for an agreement with JMU to temporarily transfer some right-of-way properties along University Boulevard to the city. JMU will transfer 11 parcels of land along University Boulevard to the city as part of a major project aimed...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Travel Maven

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Virginia are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Hundreds awaiting power service restoration

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hundreds of people are still without power following severe storms that moved through parts of the area on Tuesday night. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reports that as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 600 people were still without power. There were about 90 separate outage events in...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Shots fired in Nelson Co.; suspect a minor, authorities say

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway in Nelson County following a report of shots fired in Shipman Thursday afternoon. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 about the reported shooting in the 11000 block of James River Road.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Isolated Severe Thunderstorms possible today

July 16, 2022 Here’s the WSVA local AccuWeather forecast Today: humid with intervals of clouds and sunshine; a thunderstorm in…. Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC R. Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help…. Friday, July 15, 2022. A sunny and delightful day!
HARRISONBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

The Price is Right is coming to Lynchburg, Virginia

The Price is Right Live is headed to LybchburgWSLS 10 Jasmine Otey. A live stage version of the longest-running game show in television history is coming to Central Virginia On October 5th, at 7:30 PM. The Price is Right will take place at the Historic Academy Theatre in the Hill City, Lynchburg. WDBJ7 News reports that the show has been touring for at least 14 years and that prices may include a car, appliances, and vacations. All contestants are chosen at random.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia man killed in Goochland crash on I-64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old Virginia man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Goochland County. Denzel T. Jones, a Buckingham County resident, was driving on the exit ramp from Interstate-64 east to Shannon Hill Road when he ran off the road, overcorrected and then struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Use of police force ruled justifiable in fatal shooting of Covington suspect

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The fatal shooting of an armed suspect by police and sheriff’s deputies in Covington in March has been ruled justified. Ann Gardner, the commonwealth’s attorney for Alleghany County and the City of Covington, said, “The two Covington Police Officers and four Alleghany County Sheriff’s deputies who fired their weapons at Toney Poulston, Jr. on March 14, 2022 did so in reasonable apprehension of Poulston shooting and killing or wounding one or more officers and/or civilians at the scene. Under the circumstances, the killing of Poulston by law enforcement officers was a justifiable homicide in defense of self or others. Consequently, no criminal charges will be brought against any of the six officers involved.”
COVINGTON, VA
pagevalleynews.com

News briefs from Luray 57 years ago

July 15, 1965 — The Luray Lions Club will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its founding in Luray on Thursday evening of this week at the Mimslyn. The new scale for admission to the local baseball games was recently announced. All persons 12 years of age or older, 75 cents admission. All children under 12 years of age, accompanied by parents, will be admitted free.
LURAY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Dog bites someone, escapes from Lynchburg Animal Control

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Members of the Lynchburg community are on the lookout for a dog that reportedly bit a person and then got away from animal control Wednesday evening. The Lynchburg Humane Society says a dog being brought in by Lynchburg animal control officer got loose while the officer was trying to unload him from their truck on Wednesday, July 13, managing to escape from the officer and the shelter staff.
LYNCHBURG, VA

