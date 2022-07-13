ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Presumed descendants of Tulsa massacre victims can give DNA

By KEN MILLER Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PR4Hz_0gec0DUX00
A group prays during a June 2021 ceremony as remains from a mass grave are reinterred at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons / Tulsa World via AP)

People who believe they are descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre can now provide genetic material to help scientists when they begin trying to identify remains of possible victims.

Danny Hellwig, laboratory director with Intermountain Forensics, said Wednesday that researchers are not ready to begin trying to match DNA for identification, but that an outpouring of requests from Tulsa, Okla., residents on how to provide genetic material led them to begin the process of accepting donations.

“That’s what prompted this,” Hellwig said. “We didn’t expect the amount of support and willingness to help.... People have jumped out of the woodwork” to offer their DNA for testing.

Black people who had ancestors in Tulsa in 1921 are sought, Hellwig said.

“What we need is to populate these databases with family lines” of direct descendants, making identifications of the remains possible within days, Hellwig said.

“If we’re only matched with very distant relatives, it can take much longer,” with previous efforts to make such matches taking four years or more, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cgthk_0gec0DUX00

Intermountain Forensics, a nonprofit laboratory in Salt Lake City, is examining 14 sets of remains removed from a Tulsa cemetery a year ago and has said at least two sets of remains contain enough usable DNA for testing.

The remains have not been confirmed as victims of the 1921 massacre, a finding that officials say could be impossible because of the length of time since they died.

People can provide their information from genealogy sites such as Ancestry.com or 23andme.com and upload that to www.tulsa1921dna.org, but it is unknown when the process of trying to match the DNA will begin.

Hellwig said donors have the option to prohibit their information from being shared with other agencies, including law enforcement, and can remove their information anytime.

The massacre occurred when a white mob descended on Greenwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood. More than 1,000 homes were burned, hundreds were looted, and the thriving business district known as Black Wall Street was destroyed.

A search for the graves of massacre victims began in 2020 and resumed last year with nearly three dozen coffins containing remains of possible victims recovered.

Investigators haven’t said when they’ll analyze additional sites to look for mass graves, but potential search areas are planned, according to Tulsa officials.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

North Tulsa Construction School begins building first house

TULSA, Okla. — A program to help formerly incarnated people reached a major milestone today. Saturday morning, students from the North Tulsa Construction School began building their first house. The program teams students, nonprofits and other supporters to teach former prisoners new skills so they can return to the...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma child drowns in river

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have recovered the body of an Oklahoma child who drowned in a river on Friday. The four-year-old Sand Springs boy was in the Arkansas River, about three miles east of the Keystone Dam in Tulsa County, when he went under water and did not resurface, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
KTUL

Man, 73, steps off sand bar and drowns in Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 73-year-old man died Friday after stepping of a sand bar in the Arkansas River and never resurfacing, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Newburn was walking along the bank of the Arkansas River in Taft, Okla. with another subject. He was calf-deep in the water when he stepped off a sand bar into approximately 3.5 feet of moving water.
TAFT, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man shot in torso in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in the torso Thursday afternoon in north Tulsa. Police are investigating the shooting at a home near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to stay up to date...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Black People#Tulsa Race Massacre#Genealogy#23andme#Intermountain Forensics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman stabbed in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found with stab wounds in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Tulsa police said the woman was found stumbling around East 27th Street North, just west of North Wheeling Avenue with stabbing injuries. She was taken to the hospital but is not believed to have...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police investigating person wounded in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a person was wounded in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said one person is being transported to a hospital with a wounded leg. Right now it is unknown how the person was wounded. One northbound lane of the Gilcrease Expressway is shut down...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police investigate north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa. Police are investigating the shooting near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Police said three suspects that do not live at the home fled the scene after an argument and gunshots were heard. The victim is expected to be okay.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Vandals caught at Chandler Park

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Parks took to Facebook to remind the community there are consequences for vandalism. Four adults were caught spray-painting the rocks on the lower levels of Chandler Park, according to Tulsa County Parks. The post said they group of adults will be charged with...
KTUL

TPD searching for suspect after elderly man robbed, beaten

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect they believe robbed and beat an elderly man in his home. Police say the incident happened the afternoon of July 7, when the victim had just returned to his home and he was approached by the suspect pushing a bike.
TULSA, OK
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
361K+
Followers
65K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy