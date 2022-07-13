ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

‘I was chewing my knees most of the way’ – Newcastle’s 6ft 7in defender Burn struggles in go-kart as 5ft 4in Fraser wins

By Oscar Paul
 4 days ago
‘WEE MAN’ Ryan Fraser used his 5ft 4in frame to land Newcastle’s go-karting championship in Austria.

But 6ft 7in defender Dan Burn was a little less comfortable in his vehicle.

Ryan Fraser (C) claimed victory in Newcastle’s go-karting championship in Austria Credit: Getty
Giant defender Dan Burn revealed his struggle throughout the race Credit: Getty

Diminutive Scot Fraser romped to victory in the Alps.

He finished over eight seconds faster than Jamal Lewis and Chris Wood.

Towering centre-back Burn said: “The go-karts weren’t the biggest so I was chewing my knees most of the way round.”

Uber-competitive Callum Wilson claimed foul play by his Kiwi strike partner Wood.

Wilson complained: “That’s a 15 second penalty, (Chris Wood) put me in the grass.

“I was in second place, I was chasing first down!

“You spun me out. No chance (it was by accident), you knew you were coming up on the inside and you didn’t stop.”

Eddie Howe’s Mags have been riding mountain bikes from their hotel to the training base.

And they face 1860 Munich in Saalfelden on Friday.

That is before taking on Mainz next Monday.

Meanwhile Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

