Crank_That_Soulja_Boy.mp3? Twitter Responds To LimeWire’s Ad Announcing Its Return

By davontah
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1rzG_0gebzt3Y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPkBg_0gebzt3Y00

Source: REVOLT / Courtesy of REVOLT

If you think back to music in the early 2000s, there’s absolutely no way you can forget LimeWire . Now it’s back!

The peer-to-peer file-sharing service gave users the ability to download and upload songs, videos and images, even if it wasn’t legal. After losing a legal battle with the Record Industry Association of America (RIAA) over copyright infringement charges, LimeWire was shut down.

Although not in the same capacity, LimeWire was relaunched last week. The platform is back as a NFT marketplace for art and entertainment, initially focused on music. To introduce the company’s comeback, an ad featuring a very familiar song was released.

In the one-minute video, two kids hurry home from school with the intentions of downloading a song from LimeWire. The track they choose is none other than Soulja Boy ‘s 2007 mega hit ‘ Crank That (Soulja Boy) .’ The ad then finds the boy and girl present day (15 years later) meeting up again, rediscovering LimeWire and downloading the same exact song. The commercial ends with “LImeWire is back.” gracing the screen. You can watch the ad below.

The campaign will run across social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

“Our ad is both a love letter to the 2000s and a celebration of the new LimeWire,” the company’s global creative director Florestan Rösemann said in a statement, per Adweek . “Just like the characters in the commercial, many of us were teenagers when LimeWire first was around and are now grown-ups to see the relaunch of the brand.”

The goal of LimeWire under its new owners (brothers and co-CEOs Paul and Julian Zehetmayr) is to make NFTs more accessible by allowing users to pay with credit cards rather than cryptocurrency.

“We want to bring the NFT world to the mainstream and to people who aren’t into that right now,” said Ivis Buric, chief communications officer at LimeWire. “NFTs aren’t just another buzzword—they can bring benefit to people’s lives.”

As soon as the news broke, the internet reacted to the platform coming back in 2022, the memories LimeWire made them remember and how Soulja Boy always has his hands in something. Check some of the tweets out below.

How do you feel about LimeWire’s return? Will you be tapping in? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Kerry Washington Provides First Look At New Drama Series ‘Reasonable Doubt’

Today (July 6), we got our first look at Onyx Collective’s new legal drama ‘Reasonable Doubt.’. Executive Producer and Director Kerry Washington gave fans a sneak peak of the Hulu Original Series that is set to premiere on September 27th. The show will premiere with two episodes then release new episodes every Tuesday on Hulu. You can watch Washington share her excitement for the show and its’ cast below.
TV SERIES
