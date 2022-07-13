Red Wings beef up offense with David Perron and Dominik Kubalik

Steve Yzerman is going to work on the first day of free agency. Andrew Copp is a Red Wing. Olli Maatta is a Red Wing. Ben Chiarot is a Red Wing.

David Perron, come on down -- and bring Dominik Kubalik with you.

Detroit has signed the two free agent wingers to a pair of two-year deals. They'll provide more goal scoring and, in the case of Perron, more snarl up front.

The 34-year-old Perron figures to play a steady role in Detroit's top six alongside wingers Tyler Bertuzzi, Lucas Raymond and Jakub Vrana. Kubalik, who turns 27 next month, should slot in somewhere in the middle six.

Perron scored a career-high 27 goals in 67 games last season with the Blues, then added nine goals and 13 points in 12 playoff games. He has scored at a 30-goal pace over the last four seasons. He also plays with an edge that will make the Wings a harder team to play against -- one of the goals of new head coach David Lalonde.

A right-hand shot with a nose for the net, Perron will also give the Red Wings' beleaguered power play a boost. He scored 11 goals and 26 points on the man advantage last season, both of which would have been tops in Detroit.

Kubalik is a weapon in his own right. The former Blackhawks sniper scored 30 goals as a rookie just three seasons ago, finishing third that year for the Calder, and has scored at about a 20-goal pace since. He could reunite with another ex-Blackhawk in Pius Suter on Detroit's third line.

Yzerman entered free agency wanting to upgrade the Wings' second-line center and strengthen the left side of their blueline. He achieved both within the first hour -- and then added more scoring on the wing for good measure.