Take a look at Ozark filming locations to see where Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner have been filming Netflix’s Ozark season 4. Netflix’s hit crime drama is back and Ozark season 4 filming locations continue to showcase the Atlanta area. With an incredible cast including Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner, the show has been a massive success for the streaming service with Ozark season 4 gaining a whopping 3 billion viewers in the first week of its release. The show’s main storylines and unanswered questions were mostly settled in the ending of Ozark season 4 part 2. However, one key question remains in the minds of fans: where was Ozark filmed throughout the show’s long run?

4 DAYS AGO