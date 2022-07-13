ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'It's the best job in the world': Lifelong Bears fan Doug Kramer prepares for first professional training camp

By Joey Wagner
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, Ill. — The walls of the players’ entrance to Halas Hall are lined with retired jerseys and numbers of Chicago Bears greats. They’re the names that Doug Kramer knows as a lifelong Bears fan and they’re the names that, in some cases, led him to his passion for...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Notre Dame football recruiting: Jaiden Ausberry trending to Fighting Irish

Just about nobody has recruited as well as Notre Dame and coach Marcus Freeman since the former Ohio State star took over for Brian Kelly, and the Fighting Irish appear to have positioned themselves well for another top prospect. Freeman and Co. are trending on the the 247Sports Crystal Ball for four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry out of Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab over competition from Auburn, Michigan and Texas A&M.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Watch: Braelon Allen's attempt to one-up Packers running back A.J. Dillon

The Northwoods Baseball League's injured list could soon include a pair of mascots. Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen has a friendly competition going with Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon, and it continued Sunday at Herr-Baker Field in Fon du Lac. During a break in his charity softball game, Allen took his best shot at one-upping Dillon, who went viral Saturday during a Legends Celebrity Softball game when he leveled Kenosha Kingfish mascot, Elvis, in an "Oklahoma drill."
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Tide commit Justice Haynes explains why Alabama was easy choice

Alabama added its first running back in the class of 2023 on Sunday in four-star ball carrier Justice Haynes of Georgia. The Buford product chose UA over the home-state Bulldogs and Ohio State. He tells BamaOnLine his mind was made up about a week ago and his final order was 1.) Alabama 2.) Ohio State 3.) Georgia.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Sports
247Sports

2025 Intro: Orchard Lake St. Mary's SG Trey McKenney grew up a Michigan fan

Trey McKenney has grown used to lofty expectations. He’s heard the predictions anointing him Flint Michigan’s next hardwood star. He’s felt the added spotlight that comes with being a member of one of the city’s most beloved and respected families. He’s also seen opponents placing bigger bullseyes on his back with every new offer. And yet none of that has slowed his progression as one of the top prospects in the 2025 class.
FLINT, MI
247Sports

VIDEO: Miami 5-star commit OL Francis Mauigoa at UA Next Future 50

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Watch Miami commit and IMG Academy five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa at the UA Next Future 50 on Saturday. Mauigoa, the No. 9 overall player and top-ranked offensive tackle according to the 247Sports composite rankings, took home the winner of the Big Man Challenge at the event, which featured drills and 1-on-1 competitions.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

National analyst weighs in on Justice Haynes to Alabama

Alabama added a splash addition to its 2023 class on Sunday in Top50 running back Justice Haynes. The Buford (Ga.) playmaker is one of the top overall recruits in the class, and ranks as the No. 4 running back per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings. 247Sports' director of recruiting Steve...
BUFORD, GA
247Sports

BREAKING POD: Crimson Tide picks up commitment from top RB target

In picking up a commitment from Buford (Ga.) High School running back and UGA legacy Justice Haynes Sunday afternoon, Alabama continued to roll on the recruiting trail. What does the addition of the nation's No. 4 running back prospect for the 2023 cycle mean for Nick Saban's latest recruiting effort? In the aftermath, BOL publisher Tim Watts joined senior analyst Travis Reier to fill in the blanks.
BUFORD, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Butkus
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Doug Kramer
247Sports

FSU Baseball: 2022 MLB Draft Tracker

The 2022 MLB draft begins tonight on MLB Network and ESPN. Florida State has a handul of players and signees that could hear their names called over the next few days. Weekend starters Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart are both projected to be top-five round picks. Sunday's action begins at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Fatherhood gives Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson new perspective on life

One of Texas Tech's leaders returning for this upcoming season is senior safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, who racked up 62 tackles, three interceptions and 13 pass defenses in 2021. As such, he was one of the player representatives at Big 12 Media Days on Thursday. Taylor-Demerson answered questions from the media all day, including during breakout sessions in the afternoon.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Rutgers Football Preview: The Running Back Rotation

It's time to explore the Rutgers football season on a position-by-position basis. This will mark year No.3 at the helm for head coach Greg Schiano as he looks to return a winning record to Rutgers for the first time since 2014. It will not be an easy path as some tough Big ten teams are standing in Rutgers' way. However, year No.3 has the potential to elevate Rutgers closer to the status Schiano achieved during his first stint in Piscataway.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Texans#American Football
247Sports

Fantastic 47: No. 28, Kevin Curtis

In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level of Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
247Sports

Poll: Which WR leads Cougs in receiving yards this season?

TYPICALLY IN AN Air Raid offense the outside receivers rack up the most years while the inside receivers post the most catches. But this might not be a typical football season at Washington State. Who do you think will leads the Cougs in receiving yards?. Wide receiver was the deepest...
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Counting Down The Irish – No. 14 WR-Avery Davis

Four-star quarterback prospect out of Cedar Hill, Texas. Running back. Nickel/cornerback. Slot receiver. Avery Davis’ path at Notre Dame had all the earmarks of a football player’s fall into football oblivion. He wasn’t going to get past Brandon Wimbush, Ian Book and Phil Jurkovec, so they tried him...
CEDAR HILL, TX
247Sports

Live Thread: LSU MLB Draft Tracker

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

40K+
Followers
351K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy