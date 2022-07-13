ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Beat the Heat with a Refreshing Lunch — New summer dishes and cocktails at A.O.C. in Brentwood

By Joe Wehinger
dailyovation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGot Lunch? New summer dishes at A.O.C. in Brentwood and head. barman Ignacio Murillo’s seasonal cocktails. Reserve a table at a.o.c. Brentwood for their new summer lunch menu and fresh cocktails. New Additions. the larder plate 22. two cheese, salumi, chorizo, dried fruit, nuts, fig jam...

dailyovation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Brentwood, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Popular San Gabriel Foodie Event Returns!

SAN GABRIEL – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The City of San Gabriel just announced that the 8th Annual Dumpling & Beer Festival will be returning to the historic Mission District on Friday, October 14 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. By News Desk. The popular foodie event will once again feature a...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
foxla.com

11 LA-area restaurants make OpenTable's 100 best for outdoor dining

LOS ANGELES - Good news for fans of outdoor dining!. OpenTable just released its list of 100 best restaurants for outdoor dining - and Los Angeles topped the list, with 11 restaurants making the cut. Analysts curated 13.6 million verified diner reviews to identify restaurants from coast-to-cast with good views,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Summer Night Rides in Pasadena

When the sun goes down but the night is still warm – it’s time for a nighttime bicycle ride!. Join the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition on July 23rd for the first of three summer night rides with music, food and the camaraderie of friends old and new riding together.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
palisadesnews.com

These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp

Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating. Yelp has named its top restaurants to eat at on the Westside according to Yelp reviewers and their reviews on their website. The list does actually list 100 restaurants in the Los Angeles and San Fernando area, but here at their reader’s selections on the Westside of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jasmina Hinovic

10 Places to Visit in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. With attractions such as Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive and theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios, Los Angeles is a city that has something for everyone. If you're looking for a fun and exciting vacation destination, be sure to add Los Angeles to your list!
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

166 E Winnie Way, Arcadia, Los Angeles County, CA, 91006

Welcome to this exceptional property showcasing remarkable curb appeal with a striking brick exterior and verdant lawns. Within the highly sought-after Arcadia School District, this home sits on a large lot of 8,990 sq. ft. Well located and a newer build, this two story home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3430 sq. ft. of living space. The home features an open floor plan which feels even more spacious with its high ceilings and picture windows which flood rooms with an abundance of sunlight while framing the sweeping, visually beautiful surroundings. The two story ceiling foyer leads into the formal living room offering wood beam ceilings and a gorgeous brick fireplace, adjoining the game room boasting a wet bar and wine cooler. There’s a formal dining room adjacent to the updated kitchen with quartz counters and newer appliances, a center island and a sunlit breakfast nook that invites you to relax with a cup of coffee or tea before you begin the day. The breakfast nook is open to the family room which features a fireplace and sliding doors accessing the backyard and patio. The main level bedroom and bath are perfect for the guests or in-laws. A separate laundry room and additional storage room complete the main floor. On the upper level there’s a spacious primary with an en-suite highlighting a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, twin vanities, and a generous size walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom off the hallway. Additional features are engineered hardwood flooring downstairs throughout the living, dining, and family room, dual central heating and air conditioning, newer double pane windows, a tankless water heater, an attached 3 car garage with additional storage and an extra wide driveway for additional parking. The backyard is a perfect spot for alfresco dining and entertaining with its covered patio, mature privacy hedges, grassy areas, and a variety of fruit trees and a fragrant rose garden. Conveniently located near schools, a library, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, the Santa Anita Golf Course, Santa Anita Racetrack, and the Westfield Shopping Center. This beautiful estate in the heart of Arcadia will not disappoint!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Summer Squash#Gin#Dried Fruit#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#A O C#Persian#Chorizo Romesco#Meletti Amaro#Lemon Lavender Harry#G T Strawberry
Secret LA

Against The Odds: L.A. Artist Sand One Turned Her Artwork Into A Community Empire

If you don’t know her name, surely you know her art. If you live in SoCal, chances are you’ve come across her big-eyed and long-lashed cartoon beauties. Raised in Los Angeles, Sand One has painted these iconic dolls for decades, and her murals can be tracked down from L.A. to New York to Puerto Rico. She’s considered a local legend and while her works of art have a huge cult following, it didn’t happen overnight. Against societal pressures and circumstances, Sand One built her empire with the power of her own expression.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailyadvent.com

Billionaire property tycoon Nick Candy and his wife Holly Vallance put their sprawling LA mansion - with ten bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and its own cinema - on the market for a cool $85million

The rambling 21,000 square-feet property called 'The Reserve' is set in two acres of grounds and was built in 1959. It has been heavily modified over the last two decades Estate agents describe it as 'one of most historic estates in Los Angeles' and one of the city's finest examples of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Go to Trader Joe’s, avoid Sprouts, for cheaper groceries in LA

Record inflation is hitting consumer pocketbooks hard, and in Southern California, basic groceries are nearly 11% more expensive than last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Los Angeles Times staff writer Hugo Martin recently visited major supermarkets across the city to find out where you can spend less.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Culture wars hit Santa Monica

Following a triple protest weekend last week, officials are gearing up for additional protest activity as both sides of the political divide descend on Santa Monica during a busy weekend. During the weekend of July 9/10, Santa Monica saw an anti-abortion protest march through the Promenade, a pro-choice march move...
SANTA MONICA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Clock Is Ticking For Pasadena ‘Soft Story’ Building Owners

In May 2019, the City of Pasadena adopted an ordinance that required owners of almost 500 “soft story” buildings within the city to retrofit their property to comply with updated seismic standards. Fast forward three years and some property owners are nearing the deadline within which they must...
PASADENA, CA
Atlas Obscura

Table 31 at Tam O’Shanter

LOS ANGELES IS A TREASURE trove of historic sites related to Walt Disney, but the Scottish pub in Glendale called the Tam O’Shanter is not among the best-known of them. That’s a shame, since Walt Disney himself was once a regular there. In the 1920s, the Disney studio...

Comments / 0

Community Policy