The diverse Volkswagen Group includes high-end models from Audi and Porsche that are relatively common sights on North American roads. But there are some amazing products from Cupra, Seat, and Skoda that we're missing out on. Some examples that spring to mind include the Cupra el-Born electric hot hatch and Skoda's version of the Volkswagen ID.4. Another interesting Skoda that's on the way will probably catch the eye of parents who drive minivans like the Chrysler Pacifica. Shown in a new interior sketch, the spacious seven-seater Vision 7S Concept Car comes with a novel solution for child seats.

