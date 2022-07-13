News and Press Releases

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – City of Fayetteville leaders will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the future Senior Center East on Monday, July 18 at 10 a.m., at the 917 Washington Drive location. This will be the second facility of its kind in recent years opened by Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation. The Bill Crisp Senior Center overlooking Lake Rim is nearing completion and will be opening in the coming month.

Like the Bill Crisp Senior Center, Senior Center East is a voter-approved Parks and Recreation Bond project and is expected to be completed late next year. When complete, the $9.2 million Senior Center East will feature a warm water pool, fitness and exercise room, two racquetball courts, a multi-purpose room, library, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, locker rooms, billiards room, a card room and a kitchen. Seniors will be able to participate in a variety of physical and mental health programs and activities at the Center. The facility will also be available for other uses which may include community group meetings for those with common interests and potential athletic competitions for seniors.

FCPR Director Michael Gibson says architects incorporated feedback from local seniors when considering the building design to ensure it meets the needs of those who it will serve daily.

“I look forward to opening the doors of the Senior Center East late next year to provide opportunities for this population to engage in their community,” Gibson said. “On Monday, we are breaking ground on a building that will change lives and hopefully enhance the health of our seniors by providing a place to build relationships, stay active and even find new hobbies. Our FCPR staff members are already familiar with seniors in the area and we know they are ready to enjoy this state-of-the-art facility.”

The Senior Center East facility, like the Bill Crisp Senior Center, will be easily accessible and free to those age 55+. In the future, seniors will be able to use the Fayetteville Area System of Transit route 12 bus to travel to the center or arrange a ride via FASTtrac! ADA service if eligible.

Senior Center East is just one transformation along the Murchison Road corridor. The new Center will be located within walking distance of Fayetteville State University. It is a short distance from Martin Luther King Jr. Park and the growing gateway plaza near the intersection of Murchison Road, Bragg Boulevard and Rowan Street.

Locations and contacts for current FCPR facilities are available online.

