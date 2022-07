Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Day is like Christmas in the summer for online shoppers, and this year, the best Prime Day laptop deals have us in a very merry mood indeed. There are more than 100,000 deals to shop during Prime Day, but we recommend making big purchases such as computers and appliances during this annual shopping event. That’s because you can save big on your favorite tech products, including the best laptops, during Prime Day. For the next two days, you can save hundreds of dollars on the laptop you’ve been eyeing. The best laptop...

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO