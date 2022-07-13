Wisconsin bus driver fired inappropriate touching, pornography accusations

A bus driver for the Delavan-Darien school district has been fired following accusations of “inappropriate behaviors” in which he admitted to touching the buttocks of at least four girls and showing two of them pornography.

Matthew J. Gribben, 39, of Elkhorn, has been charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of exposing children to harmful material, all felonies, according to online court records from Walworth County. Combined, the charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 247 years and a maximum fine of $20,000 for the harmful material counts.

The school district serves Delavan and Darien, with elementary schools in both communities. District offices are in Delavan, about 50 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

Online court records list four victims between the ages of six and 11 years old. Gribben is prohibited from contacting any of them as a part of his bond conditions.

Gribben was arrested June 29, two days after Darien-Delavan school district officials were informed by transportation contractor Dousman Transport of his alleged behavior, a news release from the district states. The district placed Gribben on administrative leave and Delavan police opened an investigation.

The district’s statement did not elaborate on Gribben’s behavior and declined further comment.

The criminal complaint, filed July 7, said officers interviewed Gribben on June 28. Gribben told officers that he “probably” touched the girls and showed them pornographic material for sexual gratification.

One of the students Gribben is accused of touching was 6 years old at the time, and another was between the ages of 6 and 7 during a separate incident.

Gribben told police there were other girls he touched on the bus but could not remember their names. He is also accused in the complaint of playing pornographic material on his phone as students entered the bus.

During interviews with police, Gribben admitted to assaulting a female child living in his residence while she slept. Gribben’s brother Michael has two open cases in Walworth County for sexually assaulting the same child on a separate occasion.

In a statement, Delavan-Darien superintendent Jill Sorbie said the district would not stand for the behaviors described in the complaint, which she called “completely unacceptable” and “extremely disappointing.”

“The safety of all students is our top priority. Our students are our future, and it is our job to ensure they receive a safe transportation,” she said in the release.

Gribben will be in court on June 13 for an initial appearance. His initial appearance was postponed after he had not retained an attorney.