Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu is back on Twitter after a three-year hiatus. Back in 2019, the actor stepped away from the social media platform after she received some backlash from her posts expressing that she was upset after her ABC show Fresh Off the Boat was picked up for another season. Wu said that the renewal forced her to give up on a passion project, but much of the Twitterverse had made up their minds about her. Wu has since said that was a particularly hard time for her and it nearly caused her to lose her life. In a Twitter post, Wu explained that she made an attempt to end her life but was saved by a friend, and she hoped that her story will help the next person that is struggling with mental health issues. Wu followed up her tweet with information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO