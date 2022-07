Full-time employees with the City of Fulton are getting a one-time bonus as a gesture of appreciation. The City Council approved the proposal Tuesday. The bonus is only available to employees who’ve been with the city for at least a year, and it’s a sliding scale. Employees making less than $45,000 a year will receive $1,500. Those making less than $70,000 a year will receive $1,000. Employees making over $70,000 will receive $500. The total cost is $165,000.

FULTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO