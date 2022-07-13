ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Browns “interested” in former Pro Bowl DT

By Reice Shipley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh made it very clear last month during an appearance on NFL Live that a potential return to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was not in the cards. That leaves him as a free agent at this point in time. However, it appears that he has...

Browns Interested in Signing Former Nebraska DT Ndamukong Suh

It’s been four months since the start of NFL free agency, but defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh remains on the market. On July 13, USA Today’s Tyler Dragon gave an update on Suh’s free agency. According to Dragon, the Cleveland Browns are interested in signing Suh, and the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings have talked to Suh, as well. Suh is expected to sign with a team closer to the start of training camp per Dragon. Suh was a force for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. During his college career, he racked up 215 total tackles and 24.0 sacks. Suh is the only defensive player in college football history to win AP Player of the Year (2009). His jersey was retired by Nebraska. Suh has had a very successful NFL career. He has recorded a total of 70.5 sacks, and he is a five-time All-Pro. Last season, Suh had 27 tackles and six sacks across 17 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Browns: In-Depth Position Analysis- Offensive Line

This is probably the second-best group on the whole team behind the running backs. Even though J.C. Tretter was released, and Jack Conklin is still injured from last season I think this group will still be just as dominant, maybe even more dominant. The release of Tretter was a shock...
CLEVELAND, OH
Browns Nation News And Notes (7/15/22)

It is Friday, July 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just one week away from rookies reporting to training camp. All of the offseason drama will need to be put aside to focus on preparation for the 2022 NFL season. While fans continue to await the decision on Deshaun...
CLEVELAND, OH
4-Star Tight End, Son Of Former NFL Star Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State added to its elite 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, picking up a commitment from four-star tight end Jelani Thurman. Thurman, the No. 9 tight end and No. 135 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Auburn, Jackson State and Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Baseball world reacts to MLB settlement with Minor Leaguers

A lawsuit filed by Minor League Baseball players against Major League Baseball has been settled. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that Major League Baseball has agreed to a $185 million settlement for several minimum wage violations that triggered the lawsuit. This news sparks positive reactions from several different...
Brian Kelly will be the most interesting man in the SEC this season

When a college football coach is fired, there’s the old joke about how the administration will look for the exact opposite in his replacement. Mission accomplished, LSU. If Ed Orgeron was the most Cajun coach in Tigers‘ history, then Brian Kelly might be the least Cajun. Kelly was born and raised in Massachusetts and spent most of his coaching career in the Midwest. He had zero connections to the university, state, or region before being hired by LSU last winter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Son of NFL head coach commits to Georgia

It has been quite the year for the Bowles family in 2022. Todd Bowles replaced Bruce Arians as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. And now Troy Bowles, the elder Bowles’ son, has committed to play football at Georgia. The younger Bowles announced his verbal...
ATHENS, GA
Kris Bryant, Cal Mitchell trade amazing diving catches in Pirates-Rockies

The Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates have been flashing the leather with fantastic defensive plays on Friday night at Coors Field. In the top of the third inning, Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant laid out to make a full-extension diving catch in left-center field, robbing Pittsburgh’s Josh VanMeter of an extra-base hit (VanMeter at least got a sacrifice fly out of it).
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cam Heyward says Kenny Pickett hand-size talk was overblown, but ran with it: “Why can’t I call my rookie QB ‘Burger King Hands?'”

Much of the talk before and after the NFL Draft was about Kenny Pickett’s hand size and whether it will affect his performance on the field. Despite his hands measuring in at 8 5/8 inches during his pro day, the Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately overlooked those concerns and drafted Pickett with the 20th pick of the first round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
4-star DL Daevin Hobbs announces commitment date

Concord (N.C.) Jay M Robinson four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs has locked in a date for his commitment. Robinson will be announcing his college decision on Aug. 1, he announced on social media. Hobbs, the No. 188 overall prospect and No. 25 defensive lineman in the 2023 On3 Consensus, took...
AUBURN, AL
Insane betting odds suggest only three teams could win CFP

If you’re looking to predict which team will win this year’s College Football Playoff, you probably shouldn’t get too creative with your pick because the latest odds suggest only three teams really even have a chance. FanDuel is currently offering an eye-popping prop bet that truly highlights...
COLUMBUS, OH
Charles Lester III, 5-star CB for 2024, reveals top 10 programs

Charles Lester III is one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. On Saturday, he began making cuts to his potential programs by dropping a top 10 list on Twitter. Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State made the cut out of the B1G. USC – who will be in the B1G during Lester’s college career – also made the cut. The rest of Lester’s list included Alabama, Florida State, Oregon, Florida, Oklahoma and Georgia.
SARASOTA, FL

