Former pastor Stanley Baldwin has conducted many funerals, but he wants to be present for his own memorial service.As a former pastor, Stanley Baldwin conducted many funerals. And then he noticed that memorial services and celebrations of life began to replace funerals. "Now that I am 92 years old, I am mindful of my own departure even though it is not imminent. But if I am to eventually have a celebration of my life, I'd prefer to be present," the Oak Grove resident said. That is why Baldwin is hosting his own celebration of life as part of his latest...

OAK GROVE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO